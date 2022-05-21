ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

You Can Live Again Expo 2022

Cover picture for the articleAttend the You Can Live Again Expo and Awards Announcements "Helping You Believe In You!" Sat. May 21, 2022...

Thrillist

How to Make Texas-Style BBQ Sauce, Courtesy of Dallas’s Famous Pecan Lodge

In some Texas BBQ circles, adding sauce to expertly smoked meats has been—and will always be—totally taboo. Sure, great BBQ should be tender, juicy, and tasty enough to be enjoyed in its purest form, but a deliciously crafted barbecue sauce can genuinely take something already perfect to new heights of flavorful pleasures (like ranch dressing on a slice of pizza).
DALLAS, TX
DFWChild

20 Family-Friendly Farmers Markets in Dallas-Fort Worth

How much do your kids understand about where their food comes from? Have you ever visited a pick-your-own fruit or veggie farm or bought fresh produce straight from the farmers themselves at your local farmers market? No worries if you silently answered with an “um…?” First thing’s first, you need to know where to look! If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited any of Dallas-Forth Worth’s farmers markets—or you’re just looking for a different one to check out—take a look through our roundup of 19 farmers markets for fresh and local foods, artisan-made goods, treats, freshly cut flowers and truckloads more.
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Irving family-owned breakfast restaurant expanding to Frisco

Jam + Toast is a family-owned breakfast spot in Irving and Los Colinas expanding, opening a third location in Frisco. The restaurant will serve the same menu items for breakfast and lunch. The breakfast menu features pancakes, French toast, omelets and crepes. The lunch menu has sandwiches, salads, burgers and paninis. The restaurant will feature fresh-squeezed orange juice, which is something not offered at the other two locations, according to owners Tima and Urim Seferi, along with Zife and Louie Kerimi. The owners will gain possession of the building in July and expect the build-out to take four to five months. The location will be at the Three Corners Plaza at 12335 University Drive, Ste. 100, Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready to boogie because Dallas Black Dance Theatre is closing its 45th anniversary season with The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride on Saturday, June 4, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The event will be an unforgettable night of country...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Your Toll 49 Bills are About to Become a Little Less Crazy–Here is Why

Wait, does this mean the "powers that be" have been actually listening to us here in East Texas? Well, we shall see. If for some reason you're not familiar with or have chosen to avoid it, Toll 49 is "a corridor that connects residents in Tyler, Longview, and Marshall, in addition to giving an easier route to access the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," writes CBS 19.
TYLER, TX
#Diamonds#The House Of Blues#Southside#Gospel#The Source Of Hope
garlandjournal.com

Gun violence leaves Deep Ellum wary

After a raft of gun violence and a public scolding from rapper T-Pain about crime in the neighborhood, Deep Ellum business owners are feeling wary. Police and business owners are stepping up security ahead of the summer, the peak season for the bars, clubs and restaurants that line Dallas’ main nightlife artery, and have come up with a comprehensive safety plan. Proprietors worry about their safety and that fear of violence could temper the crowds.
DALLAS, TX
Person
Edison
CBS DFW

A small peek at Lake Dallas' tiny home village

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The price of gas, groceries and rent are all going up with inflation levels at the highest they've been in decades. Some people are looking at cutting costs and downsizing their lifestyles. Nestled in Lake Dallas is a tiny home village of 13 houses of all different shapes and sizes. "People do like the idea of tiny home living and they like tiny home living inside a city limits where they can have all the amenities," said real estate developer, Terry Lantrip. What started as an idea for Lantrip became a hot commodity, especially right now. "I don't answer my phone anymore,...
LAKE DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

I-345 Recommendation To Be Released Tuesday

After years of debate, the Texas Department of Transportation will soon release its recommendation on the future of Interstate 345 in Dallas. The unmarked section of the elevated freeway splits Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum on the city's east side and connects Interstate 45 and Interstate 30 on the south with U.S. Highway 75/Central Expressway and Spur 366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway on the north side.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mochinut to open Lewisville location

Mochinut is set to open in Lewisville in June. An official open date is not yet available. The business will be located in a 1,033-square-foot eatery located at 4400 SH 121 at The Realm at Castle Hills. The restaurant will feature mochi doughnuts and American doughnuts. It will also feature Korean rice flour hot dogs and bubble tea. www.mochinut.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Dallas Observer

Louie’s: Yet Another Take On Tavern-Style Chicago Thin Crust Pizza

In the (hopefully) never-ending quest to find good tavern-style Chicago thin crust pizza in North Texas, we turn to Louie’s, a Dallas institution that according to word-of-mouth and various social media outlets purportedly serves up the best thin crust pizza in the area. Consider this a companion piece and update to our recent exploration of this style of Chicago pizza. And who know? One day perhaps Rosati's will be added to this ever-growing sampling of local thin-crust offerings.
DALLAS, TX

