Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, Tennessee weekly real estate update

By Stacker
themoorecountynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled major statistics for the Cleveland, TN metro...

www.themoorecountynews.com

WDEF

Flea Market Fire blamed on too many extension chords

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Fire Investigators have determined that the cause of the blaze that destroyed the Flea Land Flea Market over the weekend was electrical. They say the Flea Market overloaded the electrical system by using too many extension cords. It was a tough fire to...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Flea market in Highway 58 total loss

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)-The flea market on highway 58 in Cleveland is a complete loss after a fire this afternoon and 10 firefighters needed to be treated for heat exhaustion due to the extreme heat. Bradley County E-M-A spokesperson Adam Lewis sais just afternoon a call came in. The property was...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Washed Ashore Art Exhibit Comes To The Tennessee Aquarium

Walking along the beach, it can be all too easy for the multitude of straws, eating utensils, flip flops, discarded sand toys and other plastic waste to all but disappear into the background. But a six-foot-tall seahorse sculpture MADE of this litter? That’s a little harder to ignore. Now...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
smokesignalsnews.com

Curious Corner: Enjoying Indian food in Chattanooga

Indian food passes for spirituality. I eat two samosas every day. When my husband and I were dating, one of the first places I took him for good beer, spicy food and long conversations was a little hole-in-the-wall Indian restaurant called Raja, up on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. It was family owned, kind of dark inside and they used to store dry goods in the bathrooms in their small, less than stellar space. I know… it doesn’t sound like much, but we loved it and went often. So much so that the Saha’s faces would light up with big smiles when we would come through the door, sorta like when you visit your grandparents, ya know?
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Gas Prices Jump Another 11 Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 11.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 40.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.47/g higher than a year ago. The price...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee gas prices increase 8 cents ahead of holiday weekend

How one tip can pump the breaks on deadly, illegal drug trafficking in Knoxville. Officers told WVLT News they arrested more people for having marijuana, meth and fentanyl with cocaine making a resurface. Updated: 2 hours ago. How you can help give a kid a safe place to go. Morristown...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

EPA Awards $500,000 Grant to Walker County

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — The E-P-A has awarded a five hundred thousand dollar grant to Walker County. The grant includes funding to contract an environmental consultant, who will evaluate sites such as Peerless Woolen Mills in Rossville. “There could be chemicals where some company previously owned the land and then...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee IV

For decades, Democrats in Tennessee had enjoyed the luxury of sailing through general elections without having to worry about the results. Republicans in Tennessee talked a good game and usually had nominees for both the governorship and seats in the United States Senate, but few serious candidates offered themselves up as sacrificial lambs. Most statewide campaigns waged by Republican candidates were not well funded. That changed in 1948 when Carroll Reece, immediate past chairman of the Republican National Committee, came home to seek a seat in the U. S. Senate. Reece was certainly well qualified to serve in the Senate, having been in Congress for twenty-six years. Reece had also been Tennessee’s Republican National Committeeman since 1939. Carroll Reece was widely known and highly respected inside the councils of his own party. Reece was also one of the very few Republicans to hold elective office below the Mason – Dixon Line.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quintuplets in Farragut graduated from high school on Sunday and have plans to go to college in the fall. Willem, Sean, Ashley, Izzy and Meghan van Tol are five brothers and sisters. All of them were born on Jan. 14, 2004 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. They were the first quintuplets born in Tennessee.
FARRAGUT, TN
WDEF

Huge reward being offered for finding lost dog

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) — T.J. is just seven years old and is the loving companion of Red Bank retiree Alona Smith. The dog has epilepsy and is in dire need of his medicine. After he ran off during a thunderstorm, Smith offered $1,000 to anybody who could find her best friend.
RED BANK, TN
accesswdun.com

Gas prices jump significantly across Georgia

Gas prices in Georgia jumped another 17 cents this week. Georgians are now paying $4.15 per gallon on average for regular unleaded gasoline. That is 43 cents more than last month and $1.22 more than this time last year. The AAA weekly gas report lists Gainesville as one of the...
GEORGIA STATE
WBIR

Appalachian Unsolved: Who killed the coiffure king?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone knew where to go if you wanted to look pretty in Knoxville. You made an appointment with Mr. Joseph. And on the last night of Joseph Weir's life in November 1983, someone else knew where to go to get money -- fast. Attackers targeted the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

