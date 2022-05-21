Sun beat Fever 94-85, extend winning streak to three games

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) battle for a loose ball during a WNBA basketball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and Alyssa Thomas added 17 for Connecticut (3-1), which put six players in double figures. DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece, while Natisha Heideman finished with 10.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Indiana (2-5). Victoria Vivians scored 15 points and Danielle Robinson had 10. NaLyssa Smith was listed as a game-time decision but missed her second consecutive game due to a right ankle injury.

MYSTICS 78, DREAM 73

ATLANTA (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 18 points, Natasha Cloud added 17 and Washington erased a double-digit deficit in the second-half to beat Atlanta.

Rhyne Howard hit four 3-pointers and led Atlanta (4-2) with 21 points.

Cheyenne Parker scored 13 points, Nia Coffey had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Erica Wheeler added 11 points for the Dream.

STORM 83, SPARKS 80

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting and Seattle held on for a victory over Los Angeles.

Ezi Magbegor had nine points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Jewell Loyd added 11 points for the Storm (3-3) and has reached double-figure scoring in 155 games since 2016 — most in the WNBA.

Liz Cambage led Los Angeles with 25 points and eight rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points and Brittney Sykes scored 10.

The Sparks (2-4) have lost four in a row after back-to-back wins to start the season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports