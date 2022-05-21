ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Sun beat Fever 94-85, extend winning streak to three games

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMdCs_0flbuneR00
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) battle for a loose ball during a WNBA basketball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and Alyssa Thomas added 17 for Connecticut (3-1), which put six players in double figures. DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece, while Natisha Heideman finished with 10.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Indiana (2-5). Victoria Vivians scored 15 points and Danielle Robinson had 10. NaLyssa Smith was listed as a game-time decision but missed her second consecutive game due to a right ankle injury.

MYSTICS 78, DREAM 73

ATLANTA (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 18 points, Natasha Cloud added 17 and Washington erased a double-digit deficit in the second-half to beat Atlanta.

Rhyne Howard hit four 3-pointers and led Atlanta (4-2) with 21 points.

Cheyenne Parker scored 13 points, Nia Coffey had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Erica Wheeler added 11 points for the Dream.

STORM 83, SPARKS 80

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting and Seattle held on for a victory over Los Angeles.

Ezi Magbegor had nine points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Jewell Loyd added 11 points for the Storm (3-3) and has reached double-figure scoring in 155 games since 2016 — most in the WNBA.

Liz Cambage led Los Angeles with 25 points and eight rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points and Brittney Sykes scored 10.

The Sparks (2-4) have lost four in a row after back-to-back wins to start the season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson, Elaine Thompson-Herah headline Pre Classic fields

Sha’Carri Richardson versus Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m is a featured event at the Pre Classic in Eugene, Oregon, live on NBC Sports and Peacock on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. ET. Richardson, the 22-year-old whose U.S. Olympic Trials win was disqualified due to a positive marijuana test, made her...
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1925 — In Detroit’s 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, Ty Cobb becomes the first to collect 1,000 career extra-base hits. He finished his career with 1,139. 1959 — Harvey Haddix of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches 12 perfect innings before losing to the Milwaukee Braves, 1-0 in the 13th on an error, a sacrifice and Joe Adcock’s double.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Seattle, WA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adam Walton earns all-America honors with victory

Tennessee graduate student Adam Walton has advanced to the Round of 16 of the NCAA men’s singles tournament. With his most recent victory, Walton, who hails from Australia, achieved all-America status. The third-ranked singles player in the nation defeated Northwestern’s Steven Forman in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Forman...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

911K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy