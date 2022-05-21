ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Odor homers in 13th, Orioles finally beat Rays, 8-6

By TODD KARPOVICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning and Baltimore Orioles snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Rays with an 8-6 victory on Friday night.

The Orioles’ last win over Tampa Bay was on July 19 at Tropicana Field, and Baltimore hadn’t beaten the Rays at home since Sept. 20, 2020. The 15-game run had been the longest active winning streak over a single opponent in the majors.

“This is a long season, this is just the start right now,” Odor said. “I believe in myself and I believe I’m going to be really good at the end of the season. I’ve just got to keep playing and keep trying to help my team win and keep playing hard.”

The Rays appeared to take the lead in the 13th against Nick Vespi (1-0) on a single by Kevin Kiermaier, but Wander Franco was ruled out at the plate on a throw by left fielder Austin Hays after a review.

“Vespi was outstanding,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “He threw a ton of strikes. He has the cutter and curveball and they got some bad swings on it. So, I’m happy for him and his debut to get the win in extra innings.”

In the bottom half, Ramon Urias had a sacrifice bunt before Odor pounded a 1-1 pitch from Ralph Garza (0-1) to the flag court in right field.

“It’s baseball,” Garza said. “The only thing we can do is try to bounce back tomorrow.”

The Rays took a 5-3 lead in the 10th on a double by Brett Phillips and a run-scoring single by Yandy Díaz off Bryan Baker.

Matt Wisler entered for Tampa Bay and loaded the bases with a pair of walks before Anthony Santander tied the game with a double. Wisler got out of the jam with a pair of grounders and a popup.

Santander had a game-winning, three-run homer on Thursday night in a 9-6 win over the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena, who went 4 for 5, managed an infield single off Dillon Tate in the 11th. Cionel Pérez entered for Baltimore and allowed an RBI single to Kiermaier that gave the Rays a 6-5 lead.

“Watching them the last couple of years, they’re not far off from competing,” Kiermaier said of the Orioles.

The Orioles tied the game again in the 11th on Hays’ RBI single off Ryan Thompson.

Trey Mancini went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Orioles, who have won two straight after losing six in a row. Mancini has reached base in 14 consecutive games.

Orioles starter Tyler Wells retired 11 in a row before Arozarena managed an infield single in the fifth. After Isaac Paredes walked, Mike Zunino hit a towering shot that caromed off the left-field foul pole, giving the Rays a 3-0 lead.

The Orioles took advantage of a couple of Rays miscues to get back into the game. A wild pitch by Brooks Raley allowed Tyler Nevin to score from third. Left fielder Arozarena’s error on a flyball by Robinson Chirinos cut the margin to 3-2.

Both runs were charged to reliever Ryan Yarbrough.

J.P. Feyereisen entered and allowed a base hit to Mancini that tied the game at three.

“Any loss is frustrating,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “That’s kind of how I look at it.”

ROSTER MOVE

Orioles: LHP Logan Allen cleared outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Manuel Margot (right hamstring strain) traveled with the team and is looking to rejoin the lineup early next week, Cash said.

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (left wrist, forearm) took batting practice and is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday. ... RHP Travis Lakins (right elbow inflammation) had his optional assignment to Triple-A Norfolk reversed and is being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Rays: ​​LHP Jeffrey Springs (1-1, 1.66 ERA) will make his third start since being elevated from the bullpen.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.06) will make his fifth career start and first against Tampa Bay.

