The 2021-22 All-NBA teams were announced on Tuesday with a bend towards the younger players that can only be called historic. The All-NBA First Team guards are Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks and Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns. The forwards are Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics standout Jayson Tatum. Denver Nuggets center and the NBA’s reigning two-time MVP, Nikola Jokić, is the center. Antetokounmpo is the oldest of that quintet and will not turn 28 until December. It’s the first time the All-NBA First Team has had five players that young in 67 years.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO