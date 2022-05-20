Board of Zoning Appeals

On May 16, 2022, the Town of Winona Lake launched a new online billing and payment solution, offering more ways to view and pay your utility bill and make other miscellaneous payments, plus the addition of 24/7 phone payments and pay by text. Residents can receive and view bills electronically, make a payment with credit/debit card or e-check, and choose to go paperless. A quick, one-time payment can be made without registering or you can create an account to enjoy more features like setting up automatic payments, saving payment information for later use and viewing history.

