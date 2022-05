Russell Wilson’s trade to the Denver Broncos has given him an invaluable resource: consistent access to Peyton Manning. Wilson said Monday that Manning has “taken me under his wing” since the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded to Denver. Wilson and Manning have extensively worked together since the trade, as Wilson divulged that the two have watched film and talked often. The plan is to continue to do so going forward.

