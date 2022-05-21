ODOT: Valley, No. Coast

OSP: Aurora man succumbs to injuries suffered in a head-on crash on Highway 219 and French Prairie Road.Oregon State Police said an Aurora man died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 219 and French Prairie Road on Friday, May 20. Police reports said Harold Crane, 79, of Aurora was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on French Prairie. The truck ran through a stop sign and crashed head on with a Mack CMV operated by Santana Tadlock, 26, of Salem, who was heading south bound on 219. Crane sustained fatal injuries. Tadlock was uninjured. Marion County Sheriff's Office, St. Paul Fire, Gervais Police and ODOT assisted at the scene. The road was closed for about four hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}

AURORA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO