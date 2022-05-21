ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

ODOT: Valley, No. Coast

KXL
Cover picture for the articleODOT: Valley, No. Coast – OR 219...

www.kxl.com

KGW

Catalytic converter thefts surging despite new law

Data shows reported catalytic converter thefts are matching 2021 levels. Mechanics said they're receiving multiple cars with stolen parts every day. Donna Gramont enjoys walking to work, but it used to be an option rather than a necessity. Now, she commutes to her East Portland job on foot because thieves...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Man dies in crash west of Woodburn

OSP: Aurora man succumbs to injuries suffered in a head-on crash on Highway 219 and French Prairie Road.Oregon State Police said an Aurora man died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 219 and French Prairie Road on Friday, May 20. Police reports said Harold Crane, 79, of Aurora was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on French Prairie. The truck ran through a stop sign and crashed head on with a Mack CMV operated by Santana Tadlock, 26, of Salem, who was heading south bound on 219. Crane sustained fatal injuries. Tadlock was uninjured. Marion County Sheriff's Office, St. Paul Fire, Gervais Police and ODOT assisted at the scene. The road was closed for about four hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}
AURORA, OR
#Odot
City
Woodburn, OR
kezi.com

Crash along Highway 99 sends at least three to the hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- At least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 99 at about 9 p.m., officials said. This happened about 5 miles south of Junction City near milepost 113, according to Tripcheck. Drivers experienced slight delays and were urged to take other...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Judge Agrees That People for Portland's Ballot Measure is Unconstitutional

A Multnomah County judge ruled Monday that a proposed ballot measure—meant to redirect funding set aside for helping homeless people retain permanent housing—is unconstitutional and cannot move forward to the November ballot. The ballot measure, filed by members of the nascent political organization People for Portland, suggests gutting...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Killed In SE Portland Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot in Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon died at the hospital in the city’s 38th homicide of the year. Police were called to Southeast 99th and Ramona Street around 2:45pm. The man was taken to a fire station by a private party and transported by ambulance to the hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Developer seeks to steal Oregon City neighbors' access

Sharon Neish: The version of the Park Place concept being proposed has no acquired southern exit, no permanent northern exit.Icon Construction's proposed Oregon City Crossing housing project is confusing at best, and at worse, fails to answer critical 10,000-foot-level questions. Attempting to understand their version of the Park Place Concept Plan, I have been attending Icon Construction and AKS Engineering's planning meetings, where they have repeatedly avoided serious issues with the proposed project. So, I called the Clackamas County Planning Department for advice on how to fight this project. My husband and I live on Edenwild Lane and love...
OREGON CITY, OR

