ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Draymond Green both named to NBA All-Defensive teams

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wD19A_0flbUeqc00
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Michigan State basketball will have two former Spartans representing them on the NBA’s 2021-22 All-Defensive teams, and they are both former Big Ten defensive player of the year winners. Jaren Jackson Jr. was named to the first team on Friday while Draymond Green made second team.

This will be Draymond’s seventh time making an All-Defensive team, and his third time being named second team.

This is Jaren Jackson Jr.’s first time making an All-Defensive team.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steph Curry drills signature no-look triple from corner in Game 3 vs. Mavs

The no-look turnaround 3-pointer has quickly turned into a trademark moment for Steph Curry. On Sunday night in Dallas, Curry pulled out his signature jumper in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Mavericks. With the Mavericks on a run in the second quarter, Curry pulled the trigger on a catch-and-shoot jumper from the corner with Spencer Dinwiddie closing in his face.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brewster
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Matisse
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Marcus Smart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the 2022 All-NBA team results mean for 6 NBA stars

The 2021-22 All-NBA teams were announced on Tuesday, and for the most part, the results were exactly what was expected. Nikola Jokic — the back-to-back MVP this season — made it to the first team alongside Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum. Each player was 27 years old or younger.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Williams#Michigan State#Spartans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy