CARLINVILLE, Ill. – Charges are pending against a 19-year-old who allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle Sunday morning and fled the scene. According to Julie Griffith, a spokeswoman for the Carlinville Police Department, the incident happened just after 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sumner Street. Officers arrived and found a man lying in a puddle in the roadway. Officers attempted to resuscitate the man but their efforts were in vain.

CARLINVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO