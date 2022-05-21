Gettysburg weekly real estate update

READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission on Tuesday night reviewed a preliminary/final land development for a proposed adaptive reuse of the historic five-story building at 35 N. Sixth St. The building has been vacant for the past decade. Shuman Development Group, Reading, plans to convert the former headquarters...
READING, Pa. - Construction is underway at North 4th and Elm streets in Reading, where Mayor Eddie Moran said a Super Natural Produce supermarket could open by the end of the year. "Its opening day is closer than we may think," said Mayor Moran. The multi-million-dollar project is set in...
LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will consider this week a proposal for another warehouse in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County. Two other warehouses are already planned for the area along Route 100. The plan, subject to review Tuesday and again Thursday, is a proposed 190,960-square-foot building on...
Comcast has announced it will expand its services in Berks County. The telecommunications company said that by fall, it will be able to make its fiber optic cable and high-speed internet available to more than 8,300 new residential and business customers in areas of Exeter and Amnity townships and St. Lawrence.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — It has been two years since a tiny log cabin was discovered in the once-famous Jonathan Street district in downtown Hagerstown. It turns out the cabin -- slated for demolition -- had major ties to the history of African Americans in western Maryland. Now it's been...
READING, Pa. – In the wake of the sudden removal of Ernest Schlegel from the Reading Redevelopment Authority, two additional members of the board have resigned. Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Wellington Santana, who served as vice chairman, and Thomas Caltagirone, who served as secretary and treasurer.
READING, Pa. – Is the City of Reading's form of government still working?. During its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, City Council revisited a proposal originally brought up in March to consider forming a commission to study if the home rule charter form of government is still appropriate or if another type of government should replace it.
Members of the convoy of truckers protesting coronavirus restrictions are no longer welcomed at a truck stop in western Maryland. The truckers had been gathering at the Speedway truck stop in Hagerstown with plans to drive to the capitol beltway, as part of their protest.
A man died in a construction accident Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports. The contractor was working at the Lancaster Country Club at 1466 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township, LancasterOnline reported. Around 2:05 p.m., dispatch logs show emergency crews were called to the club, but no additional details of what happened were released.
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Robert Riley, age 41, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a United States Postal Service employee, was indicted on May 18 by a federal grand jury on mail theft charges. According to United States Attorney...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The summer season is just around the corner and a lot of pools are preparing for opening day, but the pandemic has put a damper on some of the openings. News 8's Amber Gerard stopped by a swim club in York County to see how they are getting ready for the summer. You can watch her full story above.
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers in Dauphin County are being asked to avoid a road in Susquehanna Township after a pipe failure caused a sinkhole. The sinkhole is located westbound on Union Deposit Road (Route 3020), meaning the road will be closed Monday evening. The pipe causing the issue is located just east of Hill Street.
Central Pennsylvania’s restaurant industry can be fickle, and once again the region has been hit with several closures. Nearly six months into 2022, and a handful of restaurants have already shut their doors. Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the bulk of closings. Labor shortages and...
READING, Pa - It's good news -- during a time when locally and nationally, we've been getting a lot of bad news. "I think during this economic crisis we are all going through I think that is a really important piece of new information that helps us to sell this area,” said Crystal Seitz with the PA Americana Region.
After a two-year hiatus, the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat’s popular Veterans Appreciation Cruise is returning for Memorial Day weekend, on the evening of May 30. The salute to veterans includes a casual dinner, a brief program, and a leisurely cruise along the Harrisburg skyline, and is free to each veteran and a guest.
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A top-winning lottery ticket was sold in Berks County on Friday. The progressive top prize-winning ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game is worth $285,376. It was sold at Rutter’s, located at 15 New Enterprise Drive in Ontelaunee Township. Rutter's will receive a $500...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rising home costs and mortgages have left families scrambling for rental homes, but scammers are lurking in rental advertisements across the country. Michelle Parks found her “dream home” in a Craigslist advertisement that was listed at $1,000 per month. When she contacted the landlord and...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 30 people are displaced after a rowhome fire in Harrisburg. City officials say crews responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials say a second floor air-conditioner unit started the fire. It then spread through a series of rowhomes, damaging seven with four having major damage.
