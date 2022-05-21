ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg weekly real estate update

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled major statistics for the Gettysburg, PA metro...

Construction marks the start of project to open supermarket in Reading

READING, Pa. - Construction is underway at North 4th and Elm streets in Reading, where Mayor Eddie Moran said a Super Natural Produce supermarket could open by the end of the year. "Its opening day is closer than we may think," said Mayor Moran. The multi-million-dollar project is set in...
Planners to review proposal for 3rd warehouse in Lowhill Township

LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will consider this week a proposal for another warehouse in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County. Two other warehouses are already planned for the area along Route 100. The plan, subject to review Tuesday and again Thursday, is a proposed 190,960-square-foot building on...
Comcast says it will expand its reach in Berks County

Comcast has announced it will expand its services in Berks County. The telecommunications company said that by fall, it will be able to make its fiber optic cable and high-speed internet available to more than 8,300 new residential and business customers in areas of Exeter and Amnity townships and St. Lawrence.
2 members of Reading Redevelopment Authority resign, leaving only 1 remaining

READING, Pa. – In the wake of the sudden removal of Ernest Schlegel from the Reading Redevelopment Authority, two additional members of the board have resigned. Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Wellington Santana, who served as vice chairman, and Thomas Caltagirone, who served as secretary and treasurer.
Postal Employee Charged With Theft of Mail

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Robert Riley, age 41, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a United States Postal Service employee, was indicted on May 18 by a federal grand jury on mail theft charges. According to United States Attorney...
Pools preparing to open for the summer season

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The summer season is just around the corner and a lot of pools are preparing for opening day, but the pandemic has put a damper on some of the openings. News 8's Amber Gerard stopped by a swim club in York County to see how they are getting ready for the summer. You can watch her full story above.
Sinkhole closes road in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers in Dauphin County are being asked to avoid a road in Susquehanna Township after a pipe failure caused a sinkhole. The sinkhole is located westbound on Union Deposit Road (Route 3020), meaning the road will be closed Monday evening. The pipe causing the issue is located just east of Hill Street.
Veterans invited to cruise for free on Harrisburg riverboat

After a two-year hiatus, the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat’s popular Veterans Appreciation Cruise is returning for Memorial Day weekend, on the evening of May 30. The salute to veterans includes a casual dinner, a brief program, and a leisurely cruise along the Harrisburg skyline, and is free to each veteran and a guest.
Top-winning lottery ticket sold at Ontelaunee Twp. Rutter’s

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A top-winning lottery ticket was sold in Berks County on Friday. The progressive top prize-winning ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game is worth $285,376. It was sold at Rutter’s, located at 15 New Enterprise Drive in Ontelaunee Township. Rutter's will receive a $500...
Don’t Waste Your Money: Rental Scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rising home costs and mortgages have left families scrambling for rental homes, but scammers are lurking in rental advertisements across the country. Michelle Parks found her “dream home” in a Craigslist advertisement that was listed at $1,000 per month. When she contacted the landlord and...
Harrisburg rowhome fire leaves 30 displaced

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 30 people are displaced after a rowhome fire in Harrisburg. City officials say crews responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials say a second floor air-conditioner unit started the fire. It then spread through a series of rowhomes, damaging seven with four having major damage.
