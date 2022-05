Top 1000 recruits seem to be a trend for the Illinois football team, and they could be adding to that trend shortly. On Saturday, the Illini added to their class of 2023 with a commitment from offensive lineman, TJ McMillen. This was a big addition for the Illini, as McMillen gave the program their third top 1000 recruit. After his pledge, the Orange and Blue now sits with the No. 47 ranked class for 2023.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO