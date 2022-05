The University of Georgia Athletic Association will consider another major project for Sanford Stadium at a meeting this week. The cost is estimated at $68.5 million. Part of the plan would improve Gate 9 by creating a new pathway designed to manage congestion. The South 100 concourse would double in size and restrooms and concessions would be added to the area. Permanent restrooms will be added on the southwest 300 level corner along with portable concession stands.

