Former Ohio State DB Marcus Hooker announces transfer destination

By Mark Russell
By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Former Ohio State defensive back, Marcus Hooker entered his name in the transfer portal not too long ago and we now know where he’ll land. Hooker made the announcement on Twitter that he will be traveling upstate a bit and will play at Youngstown State University.

Hooker was part of 14 football players who recently received a degree from The Ohio State University. Hooker received his degree in human development and family sciences. He may now come away with a post-graduate degree with former Buckeye head coach Jim Tressel’s signature.

Marcus Hooker is the brother of former OSU All-American safety Malik Hooker and had played a big role in the 2020 secondary before being replaced by Josh Proctor. The younger Hooker also ran into some legal issues when he pled guilty to an OVI charge in April of 2021.

Hooker will have a fresh start with the Penguins starting this summer as he takes advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility from COVID.

Good luck to Marcus Hooker… once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye.

Braindead Joe
4d ago

human development and family sciences? So when he isn't playing football any more he'll be what, a social worker? dime store diploma

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

