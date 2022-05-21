ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheboygan weekly real estate update

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Compiled major statistics for the Sheboygan, WI metro...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Waukesha Hardee’s demolished

WAUKESHA — The former Hardee’s building at 130 NW Barstow St. has been demolished, making way for new development at the site in the future. According to Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager for Berg Management, there are no current plans for a new development at the site. The...
WAUKESHA, WI
FireEngineering.com

Marion Body Works Adds Manufacturing Facility in Shawano, WI

Marion Body Works, a leading national manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, fire & emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies, announces plans for expansion. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s 117-year history of family ownership. As of May 1, Marion Body Works...
SHAWANO, WI
nbc15.com

Six Beaver Dam wholesale dealer licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced 6 wholesale dealers in Beaver Dam had their licenses revoked for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. These dealers are:. RH Enterprise LLC. F M D Autos LLC. Tailormade Auto LLC. Dee Auto Spot LLC. Wolek...
BEAVER DAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County set to open new campground, aims to suit all types of campers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a place to camp out this summer? Well, look no further than Brown County’s newest campground, the Reforestation Camp. Located on 4418 Reforestation Road in the City of Green Bay, the new campground offers numerous sites such as full RV hookups all the way down to small tents.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
discoverhometown.com

Fire destroys house in Richfield

Units from eight fire departments responded to a fire in the village of Richfield during the overnight hours of May 24. According to a statement from the Washington County Fire Department, at approximately 12:31 a.m. May 24 the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a residential fire in the 3400 block of North Shore Drive in the Village of Richfield. A caller on scene reported that the rear deck of the residence was on fire and that flames and smoke were visible. The first deputy on the scene reported that the fire had spread from the deck and into the rear of the residence.
RICHFIELD, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

15938 W Spring Lake Road Valders WI

Year-Round Lake Property! Enjoy the outdoors on your nearly 3 acres of land. This 1 story home was beautifully log built in 2005. The first floor features two bedrooms. The kitchen is a great hosting area with appliances included. Moving from the kitchen, you’ll find the living room. The main floor includes a 3/4 bath, and a large, screened porch, ready for friends & family to spend warm summer nights. The finished lower level has an egress window, leaving possibility for a 3rd bedroom. The lower level is a great area for entertaining or a family night in. Head outside to your AMAZING lot. Wooded area makes your property private. Walk to your private dock to enjoy peaceful Spring Lake. Extra storage shed for any lake equipment you may need. Set up a showing to see this home for yourself!
VALDERS, WI
restaurantdive.com

'A huge slap in the face': Milwaukee chef on losing his RRF grant

This article is the first in a three-part series focusing on the impact the lack of additional grants from Restaurant Revitalization Fund has had on the restaurant industry, including an overview of RRF’s fallout by the numbers to reactions from across the industry to the Senate’s inability to pass a refill bill.
WISN

Only 4 Milwaukee County pools to open this summer

MILWAUKEE — A major lifeguard shortage is shuttering several Milwaukee County pools this summer. Lifeguard Eric Becker was out Friday preparing the pool at Schulz Aquatic Center for opening. County parks officials said 10 pools would remain closed because of a lack of funding and lifeguards. "It's a problem....
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cold weather during emergence has Wisconsin farmer concerned

Cold weather during emergence has Wisconsin farmer concerned. A central Wisconsin farmer is hoping the warm weather returns quickly. Paul Jarvis raises crops near Wautoma, Wisconsin in Waushara County. He tells Brownfield the Sunday overnight temperatures were freezing. “It was 32 when I left my house at 3:30 this morning so I don’t know how cold it got before the sun came up, but we were right down there.”
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Waterfront restaurant The Nau-Ti-Gal permanently closes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s favorite casual waterfront restaurants is permanently shutting their doors after almost 40 years of being in service. Located on the north end of Lake Mendota, The Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant announced today they were not re-opening in a letter posted to their website. Owners...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Migrating warblers, others bring a world of color to Milwaukee’s spring landscape

If you’ve spent time outdoors within the last couple of weeks, you might have seen tiny flashes of bright color frantically darting around trees and brush piles. If you’re lucky enough to see one of those flashes catch a breath on a nearby tree branch, you’ll have encountered one of the world’s tiniest type of bird: the warbler. For Milwaukeeans, warblers mark the start and end of spring migration, and remind us that the city plays a vital role for North American wildlife.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Oconomowoc Kmart undergoing remodeling

OCONOMOWOC — The former Kmart building at 1450 Summit Avenue is undergoing remodeling before Sendik’s Food Market moves in this fall. OCONOMOWOC — A Sendik’s Food Market is slated to open in Oconomowoc later this year at the Olympia Fields development on Summit Avenue. Jason Gallo,...

