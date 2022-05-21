Sheboygan weekly real estate update

Units from eight fire departments responded to a fire in the village of Richfield during the overnight hours of May 24. According to a statement from the Washington County Fire Department, at approximately 12:31 a.m. May 24 the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a residential fire in the 3400 block of North Shore Drive in the Village of Richfield. A caller on scene reported that the rear deck of the residence was on fire and that flames and smoke were visible. The first deputy on the scene reported that the fire had spread from the deck and into the rear of the residence.

