Sheboygan weekly real estate update

Year-Round Lake Property! Enjoy the outdoors on your nearly 3 acres of land. This 1 story home was beautifully log built in 2005. The first floor features two bedrooms. The kitchen is a great hosting area with appliances included. Moving from the kitchen, you’ll find the living room. The main floor includes a 3/4 bath, and a large, screened porch, ready for friends & family to spend warm summer nights. The finished lower level has an egress window, leaving possibility for a 3rd bedroom. The lower level is a great area for entertaining or a family night in. Head outside to your AMAZING lot. Wooded area makes your property private. Walk to your private dock to enjoy peaceful Spring Lake. Extra storage shed for any lake equipment you may need. Set up a showing to see this home for yourself!
Comments / 0