ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2 Nevada parents try to confront elementary school student, prompting lockdown, deputies say

8newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents try to confront elementary school student, prompting lockdown, deputies say. 2 Nevada parents try to confront elementary school …. Local investors near retirement share concerns as …. Mortgage struggles and help you keep your home...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 11

Betsy DeJesus
4d ago

This happens bc School & Parents of both students should've requested a meeting with the child's parents as soon as any incident happened. No parent that loves there child tolerates abuse in their face. Now, since nothing was done. This is the outcome. Two parents in jail for sticking up for their kid when no one else did. Stop the bullying. Stop being disrespectful to one another. Be Kind.

Reply(2)
8
LaTeasegh Johnson
4d ago

I knew this would happen one day people don't be playing about the kids so you don't take this boy and stuff seriously y'all better cuz the other parents is running up there not a good thing you think the teachers is getting beat up by the students should let one of them one of their parents get a hold to the teachers curtains is bad

Reply(2)
2
Anthony.
4d ago

At times this is needed kids are not kids school administrators don’t do anything to protect kids. Why not the parents got involved

Reply
2
Related
KDWN

83 children remain missing in Nevada; 25 more than last year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State and national advocacy groups say 83 children remain missing in Nevada, 25 more than last year at this time. Officials with the Las Vegas-based nonprofit Nevada Child Seekers say a majority of the children reported missing to law enforcement in Nevada each year are from Las Vegas and many are considered endangered or abducted. Nevada Child Seekers works on about 500 cases per year and reports a 90% success rate in finding children. The agency avoids the term runaway on its missing children posters because it leads to the public paying less attention to those children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
State
Colorado State
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Dayton, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KTNV

12 mile backup on I-15 to California, RTC says

(KTNV) — A travel alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Monday afternoon said that there was a 12 mile back up on the I-15 southbound to California from the state line. RTC says to plan for delays, get water, fuel, and to check your tires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

2 women shot, injured in west valley home early Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A shooting at a home in the west valley left two women with leg injuries, Las Vegas Metro Police said. The suspect was not on scene when officers arrived, police said. Law enforcement responded to the home on the 10000 block of Via Roma Place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Henderson Pinnacle#Bodycam#Senate#Democrats#Doj
The Nevada Independent

Inmate labor may alleviate Nevada housing shortage, but critics question low wages

Quenga said the primary goal of prison industries is to transform offenders into productive citizens who have a skillset. But Neal argues that the current arrangement at NDOC is counterproductive – mainly because offenders often come home penniless and at-risk. The post Inmate labor may alleviate Nevada housing shortage, but critics question low wages appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada OSHA investigating forklift death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a forklift driver died. The incident happened at a warehouse near Craig and N. Lamb Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it appeared the machine was accidentally flipped. On Friday, OSHA investigators were on site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
CBS Sacramento

Workers Now Removing Lettering From Tahoe Casino Formerly Known As MontBleu

STATELINE, Nev. (CBS13) – The Lake Tahoe casino formerly known as MontBleu is finally getting its sign changed. Last year, Bally’s Corporation bought the casino from Caesars Entertainment. A name change was approved last year as well by the Douglas County Liquor Board. #ballys taking care of business! “M”…..”O”h nooo good by MontBleu. Large cranes removing the Signs artist formally known as MontBlue getting its new name! Ballys Lake Tahoe bold and red coming soon. pic.twitter.com/QcECHU1f8x — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) May 24, 2022 MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa has since been going by Bally’s Lake Tahoe, but the signage had stayed the same. On Tuesday, however, workers were out with the crane meticulously removing the lettering at the top of the casino. It won’t be the first rebrand for the casino. It was originally named Park Tahoe when it opened in the 1970s, then was Caesars Tahoe in the 80s.  Before it was renamed MontBleu, it was given the screen name “Nomad” for the 2006 film “Smokin’ Aces” – which was largely set and filmed inside the casino.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Predictions for drivers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Regional Transportation Commission and the Nevada Dept of Transportation have come up with a 7-day Memorial Day *travel* outlook. This is mainly for anyone planning on heading to southern California on I-15, noting that the first few days of the holiday weekend should be ok. Once we get to Sunday, though, the R-T-C is predicting that some folks will be cutting the holiday short to head back south early, meaning drivers should expect *some* back-ups on the 15 at Primm throughout the day. But Sunday is expected to be a piece of holiday cake compared to possible 10-mile-or-longer delays on Memorial Day Monday. It’s believed that some vacationers taking that into account may spend the holiday in southern Nevada. This is expected to lead to more slowdowns to SoCal on Tuesday, with Wednesday bringing less congestion on I-15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Where refugees in Nevada are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Nevada using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy