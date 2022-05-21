Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: LIMIT IMPLY LONGER WAGGLE

Answer: Mr. Nelson composed songs like "On the Road Again" in a way that wasn't – "WILLIE"-NILLY

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"A ship is always referred to as 'she' because it costs so much to keep one in paint and powder." – Chester W. Nimitz

Cryptoquote

THE SINGLE ESSENTIAL INGREDIENT OF GOOD MANNERS IS A SENSITIVE AWARENESS OF THE FEELINGS OF OTHERS. – EMILY POST

Cryptoquip

WHEN YOU APPLY FACIAL COSMETICS AFTER YOU'RE DONE SMOOCHING, WHAT DO YOU DO? KISS AND MAKE UP.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LEMON PEACH GUAVA MANGO

Lexigo

AHEAD, DEADBEAT, TOTALS, SHADES, SCALY

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GRINDSTONES REINDEER EARTHRISE INALTERABLE CHORTLING INSULTING GREENWICH

Find the Words

In all shapes and sizes

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Saturday, May 21, 2022