COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Houston Brown is no stranger to the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Matched Xtreme Bronc Ride. In fact, his hometown is Miles City, and the saddle bronc rider grew up attending the bronc match nearly every year. Now, his name will forever be etched in the record books after he captured the event title, May 22. He said the win in his hometown is a dream come true.

MILES CITY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO