Obituary: American Composer & Educator Henry Mollicone Passes Away, Aged 76

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 4 days ago

On May 12, 2022, American composer and educator Henry Mollicone passed away following a long-term illness. A graduate of the New England Conservatory, Mollicone was offered a position as assistant conductor with the New York City...

