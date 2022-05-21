ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Logs another quality start

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wainwright (5-3) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three in seven innings to earn the...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Yadier Molina becomes latest Cardinal to make surprise pitching debut

The St. Louis Cardinals appear determined to get as many franchise icons as possible to pitch this season, especially if they’re not actually pitchers. Catcher Yadier Molina made an appearance on the mound during Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the Cardinals up 18-0 in the 9th, the team opted to save its actual pitchers and let Molina collect the final three outs. Since he couldn’t catch himself during warmups, Albert Pujols got behind the plate to get Molina ready instead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Tommy Edman Makes Highlight Reel Play at Shortstop

There's a reason that St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman won his first Gold Glove Award last season, most likely the first of many. He routinely makes Top 10-esque plays for St. Louis and his career .981 fielding percentage is a testament to just that. On Monday night, Edman added...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 highlights from Yadier Molina’s pitching debut

With an 18-0 lead in the ninth inning, the St. Louis Cardinals let Yadier Molina pitch in what could be his final season. The Cards had plenty of room for error against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. With an 18-0 lead post-rain delay, Oliver Marmol preferred not to waste any more of his pitching staff in a game they were assured to win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Cardinals C Yadier Molina placed on bereavement list

ST. LOUIS --  The St. Louis Cardinals placed star catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list on Monday. The Cardinals also announced that right-hander Alex Reyes is going to have shoulder surgery later this month. The 27-year-old Reyes met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday. He...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals host the Blue Jays to start 2-game series

LINE: Cardinals -117, Blue Jays -102; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to begin a two-game series. St. Louis has a 10-8 record at home and a 23-18 record overall. The Cardinals have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Adam Wainwright
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Filling for Molina

Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Knizner is likely to draw both of the starts behind the plate during the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays while top backstop Yadier Molina (personal) is back in Puerto Rico to tend to a family matter after being placed on the bereavement list. By catchers' standards, Knizner has been productive when given opportunities to play this season, as he carries a .262/.357/.361 slash line over 70 plate appearances into Monday's contest.
MLB
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for St. Louis on Monday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Sosa is taking a seat after starting the previous two games. Nolan Arenado is moving to third base in place of Sosa and batting cleanup. numberFire’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Absent from start of OTAs

Murray is not present Monday for the start of Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Cardinals won't begin mandatory mini-camp until mid-June, and it looks as though Murray may remain away from the team until then as he continues to angle for a contract extension. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear that he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting that the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up Week 1 without a new deal. While no agreement on an extension has been reached, the Cardinals did extend an olive branch to Murray by trading for former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown from Baltimore, a move which helps to make up for the fact that DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Ready to return

Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Endures rough start

Gallen didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 8-6 win against Kansas City, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Gallen served up an MJ Melendez two-run homer in the second inning and put three runners on in the sixth before departing, all of which came around to score. This was the 26-year-old's first start in eight turns permitting more than two earned runs, nearly doubling his ERA from 1.14 to 2.22, while the nine Royals Gallen put on easily eclipses his previous high of five. He'll look to rebound early next week against Atlanta.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Placed on IL

The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by Lars Nootbaar, whom the Cardinals recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Along with Nootbaar, Corey Dickerson, Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan are the main candidates to pick up starts at either corner-outfield spot while Carlson and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are on the shelf. The timing of the move to the IL is especially disappointing for Carlson, who had rebounded from a wretched April to produce a .314/.351/.486 slash line through his first 20 games of May.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: May need more days off

Franco is still considered somewhat day-to-day with a quadriceps issue despite the fact the he's in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is in the lineup Tuesday after missing the last two games, but it sounds as though the Rays expect...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: MRI brings good news

The MRI that Matz underwent Sunday revealed nothing overly concerning, though the Cardinals still elected to place him on the 15-day injured list Monday after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak wasn't willing to commit...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD

