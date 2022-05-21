ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes' Brendan Smith: Scores game-winner

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Smith scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers in Game...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Solid in limited stint

Rakell notched four goals, nine assists and 48 shots in 19 games with the Penguins this year. Rakell was solid in his brief time in Pittsburgh but was forced to miss most of the playoffs, appearing in just two of the seven games against the Rangers. In those outings, the Swede posted six shots but failed to get himself onto the scoresheet. While the team would likely want to bring Rakell back, the number of big-name players that need new deals could limit the club's ability to offer him a market-value deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores empty-netter

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4. Rantanen sealed the victory with two seconds left in the third period, with the win extending the Avalanche's series lead to 3-1. This was Rantanen's first goal in eight playoff games, and he's added nine helpers, 19 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating. In the second round, he's picked up a goal and four helpers in four outings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Begins skating

Krug (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, just the second time the blueliner has skated during his recovery, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The fact that Krug has just begun skating effectively rules him out versus Colorado on Monday but the blueliner is clearly making strides in his return to action. Whenever the Michigan native is given the all-clear, he should get back to logging big minutes for the Blues, including running the No. 1 power-play unit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Top international basketball prospect Henri Veesaar commits to Arizona Wildcats

It's a big add for coach Tommy Lloyd's squad, which is coming off a promising first season under the longtime Gonzaga assistant. "I believe in Tommy Lloyd's philosophy and how he coaches," Veesaar told ESPN. "I've had my eyes on playing college basketball for some time now, and I believe that Arizona is a great fit to make a jump between youth and professional sport."
NBA
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled Athletics starter Zach Logue, who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old Gonzales had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, but the rough outing raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not starting Tuesday

Harrison will sit Tuesday against Boston, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Harrison sits for the second game in a row after previously making three straight starts. He hasn't earned a true everyday role this season, as he's hitting just .179/.258/.286. Leury Garcia will start at second base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Hurricanes#Rangers
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Placed on IL

The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by Lars Nootbaar, whom the Cardinals recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Along with Nootbaar, Corey Dickerson, Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan are the main candidates to pick up starts at either corner-outfield spot while Carlson and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are on the shelf. The timing of the move to the IL is especially disappointing for Carlson, who had rebounded from a wretched April to produce a .314/.351/.486 slash line through his first 20 games of May.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Goes deep in win

Devers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 16-3 win over the White Sox. Devers keeps mashing with no sign of slowing down. He's hit safely in 37 of 42 games and is tied for the league lead with 26 extra-base hits. He ranks sixth in average (.337), fifth in slugging (.606) and seventh in OPS (.972).
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Remains sidelined

Ward (shoulder) will remain on the bench Tuesday against Texas, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Ward hasn't played since crashing into the outfield wall Friday against Oakland. His injury was originally described as a stinger in his right arm, though he was sent for an MRI due to weakness in his right shoulder Monday. The results of that test are not yet known, but he's evidently yet to be cleared to start. Tyler Wade will get the nod in right field.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Bills' Spencer Brown: Underwent offseason surgery

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Brown underwent an undisclosed procedure this offseason, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News reports. McDermott didn't appear to be too concerned about Brown's surgery, saying he believes the offensive lineman -- along with the majority of guys dealing with issues during OTAs -- will be ready for training camp. The 2021 third-round pick is slotted to be the Bills' starting right tackle again in 2022.
BUFFALO, NY

