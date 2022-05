WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The cool weather and rain chances in Texoma have not only felt good but it’s also given firefighters some much-needed breathing room. High temperatures from last week were a big reason why the Coconut Fire in Montague County was able to burn for so long. Texas A&M Forest Service said they plan to use the next two days to reset and get ready for fire danger down the road.

MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO