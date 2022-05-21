Under the Oaks - June 17, 2022 - Pool Hall Special

From Jehovah’s Witnesses of the United States of America Organization. ‘Straight to the Heart’: Unprecedented Translation Work brings Words to Life for Millions. Jin Gim (pronounced Kim) joined his family in the United States when he was 28 years old. Montgomery resident Gim was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea and did not speak English. However, prior to his arrival, he had been baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The organization first began publishing the Watchtower and Awake! magazines in the Korean language in 1952. Today, in the Republic of Korea there are 1,270 congregations. However, in Alabama, there is only one.

