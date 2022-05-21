Under the Oaks - June 17, 2022 - Pool Hall Special

Effective: 2022-05-22 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until noon CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Daleville to near Taylor, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Fort Rucker, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Haleburg, Memphis, Waterford and Wilson Mill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
