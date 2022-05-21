ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headland, AL

Under the Oaks - June 17, 2022 - Pool Hall Special

 4 days ago

June 17, 2022 - 7-9pm Pool Hall Special. Headland Main Street will host "Under The Oaks", a free live music series in the downtown square every third Friday beginning April 15th through September...

Chipley Bugle

The 66th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival

“Melons and Music are Comin’ in Hot” for the 66th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival that will take place on June 24th & 25th in Chipley, Florida. This year’s FREE concert will be held at Jim Trawick Park at 6:00p.m. on Friday, June 24th. Performing on the big stage will be country music stars Josh Turner and Shenandoah. This event is family friendly with festival style seating, and includes free activities for the kids beginning at 5:00 p.m..
CHIPLEY, FL
wtvy.com

Pet of the week May 24th

2 sibling kittens, 2 ½ months old "Maverick" - Male, grey and white, likes to explore "Piper" - Female, pastel calico, likes to cuddle Ready for adoption in about a week There is a third sibling that's at the shelter too. He's black and white. If you're interested in adopting these cats, or any of the other pets features on our 'Pet of the Week' segment, call Dothan city Animal Shelter at 334-615-4620 or stop by their facility at 295 Jerry Dr, Dothan, AL 36303.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wind damage reports from around the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe storms rolled through the region earlier this afternoon and caused damage in multiple locations. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of reports we have received thus far:. HOUSTON COUNTY:. Multiple trees and powerlines down on the east side of Dothan near Ashford and Columbia with...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Decision 2022: News4 Primary Election Wrap

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The polls are closed and the results are in for May 24th’s primary election. News4 provided LIVE team coverage throughout the day around the Wiregrass and from the capitol city. Want to see the results? Click here. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive...
DOTHAN, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Dothan, AL
City
Headland, AL
wdhn.com

Dogs intentionally shot found floating in Coffee Co.

DOUBLE BRIDGES CREEK, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has an update on a case of animal cruelty. As we first reported, a Coffee Springs man is accused of shooting and killing dogs, then tossing them off a bridge. Over the weekend, the bodies of a half dozen or more dogs...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Race for Covington County sheriff

More wet weather on this way this week? We're walking you through the forecast hour-by-hour!. More wet weather on this way this week? We're walking you through the forecast hour-by-hour!
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Arrest made in Sunday morning shootout off Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday, May 22nd, Dothan officers responded to a shootout at the 3500 block of the Ross Clark Circle. Shots were still being fired when officers arrived on the scene. Several suspects ran away on foot and others drove from the scene. The shootout happened between...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Fatal crash shuts down portion of Highway 90 in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene at a fatal crash Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Highway 90 at Mare Creek Drive. Highway 90 is completely blocked at Mare Creek Drive because of the crash. Traffic is being diverted from Highway 90 at Highway 393 and at Highway 285. This […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
wdhn.com

Amendment for state parks funding to appear on primary ballot

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, Alabamians will vote on one of the 10 constitutional amendments for 2022. The first one can be seen on the right-hand side of the ballot – it’s a proposed amendment sponsored by Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter to provide more funding for state parks and public historical sites.
OPP, AL
WMBB

Panama City man dies in car accident

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 77-year-old Panama City man died in a single-car accident in Calhoun County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 was heading north on Melvin Grade Road trying to curve to the left. The driver was pulling out of a gravel driveway when he overcorrected, crossed into the southbound […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Dale County man dies by tractor

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man is dead after his tractor flipped over on him while he was working in his yard today. 70-year-old Carl Gohagan, was trying to pull a tree stump out of his yard in Echo when his tractor overturned on him. He...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Fire investigating cause of house fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Fire is investigating what caused a home near downtown Dothan to go up in flames on Saturday evening. Dothan Fire, Dothan Police and Pilcher’s Ambulance responded to a fire on the 600 block of Catalpa Ave. just after 6:30 p.m. Responders were able...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Panel recommends new names for Army bases

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Rucker is one of nine Army bases up for renaming. The Naming Commission stated, “These renaming recommendations for Army installations named in commemoration of the Confederacy will be in our final report to Congress, due by October 1, 2022.”. If approved Fort Rucker will...
FORT RUCKER, AL
wtvy.com

Valenza handcuffs opponent in sheriff’s race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza jumped to a lead and never looked back, scoring an impressive victory in his reelection bid. On Tuesday, he defeated “Deputy” Randy Anderson, who also challenged him four years ago in the Republican primary. Valenza has spent 43 years...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Victim named in Sunday’s traffic crash on US 231 North

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update from DPD:. On May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 6:05 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck on Montgomery Highway and Barrington Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is a Hispanic Male, Benjamin Flores, 35 years of age. The...
DOTHAN, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until noon CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Daleville to near Taylor, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Fort Rucker, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Haleburg, Memphis, Waterford and Wilson Mill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Translation efforts of Jehovah’s Witnesses reach Alabama residents in the language of their Hearts

From Jehovah’s Witnesses of the United States of America Organization. ‘Straight to the Heart’: Unprecedented Translation Work brings Words to Life for Millions. Jin Gim (pronounced Kim) joined his family in the United States when he was 28 years old. Montgomery resident Gim was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea and did not speak English. However, prior to his arrival, he had been baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The organization first began publishing the Watchtower and Awake! magazines in the Korean language in 1952. Today, in the Republic of Korea there are 1,270 congregations. However, in Alabama, there is only one.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal US 231 crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have identified the victim of the fatal Sunday crash on Highway 231. Benjamin Flores, 34, was killed after he lost control of his car, swerved off the road, and then hit a telephone pole, according to DPD. The impact caused cable lines to fall on the roadway, which caused five other vehicles to stop but not crash.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Ponce De Leon man dies in car crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 27-year-old Ponce De Leon man died in a single-car crash in Walton County early Saturday morning. A Silverado pick-up was heading east on Highway 90 when the driver didn’t follow a curve in the road and lost control of the truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

