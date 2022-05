Seven weeks into a full 162-game MLB season, some teams have gotten off to hot starts while others have struggled out of the gate. It might be too soon to write off certain teams, considering the small 43-game sample size -- but there also might be cause for panic for a few. Which struggling teams and players are showing signs of season-long problems, and which will still be able to turn things around?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO