High school girls soccer: Moline and Alleman pick up impressive wins

DAVENPORT & ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Knights are moving on to the regional final once again after an 11-0 win over Mediapolis. The Knights scored early and often, putting in five goals in the first 11-minutes of the contest. Assumption would tally 11 goals overall to move on to face Wahlert on Thursday night.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley coach was honored with the Golden Plaque of Distinction Award by the IGHSAU Saturday during the state track meet in Des Moines. The award is given to a coach that has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession. Wheeler has been coaching the Spartans since 2008 and during that time the girls have won 11 out of 13 MAC titles and brought numerous state titles home from Des Moines.
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cyclone Tailgate tour returned to the Quad Cities for the first time since 2019. The last two years the event has been virtual due to COVID. The free event featured Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, the voice of the Cyclones, John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, basketball coaches Bill Fennelly and TJ Otzelberger, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser, and of course, Cy.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Defending John Deere Classic Champion Lucas Glover was back in the Quad Cities Monday to look ahead to this year’s tournament along with sponsor’s exemption Patrick Flavin. Meanwhile, Clair Peterson is ready to retire after 20 years as Tournament Director.
Three pedestrians hit by an SUV driving on the recently opened Interstate 74 pedestrian path early Sunday morning all graduated from Moline High School within the past three years. Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, who died after being struck, was a member of the Moline High School Class of 2019. Also...
Problems at Bettendorf have been going on for sometime. In 1995 our sixth-grade son was seriously injured. He walked into the cafeteria and something sharp hit him in the eye. It was a piece of ski wax that had been sharpened to a point. No one in the cafeteria did anything. Thankfully he knew enough to go to the nurse. She called me and said I should pick him up ASAP and get him to our eye doctor. Until the nurse told the principal he knew nothing about it.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Milan man was killed after a shooting in Monmouth Monday night, police said. The Monmouth Police Department responded to the 300 block of South 9th Street about 7:02 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived, 26-year-old Romel Gilliam was found with injuries. He was...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is coming, and local libraries are a path to a vast world of free fun, adventure, and reading. Lisa Lockheart, Publicity and Outreach Liaison, and Karrah Kuykendall, Adult Services Director, of Rock Island Public Library inform the public the summer programs available to the community and patrons. It is mentioned that 118 events/possibilities will be made available over the course of the season. Folks are encouraged to pick up their Summer Guide at the library, or visit the website for more details.
The woman charged with killing a pedestrian early Sunday, May 22, on the new I-74 bike/pedestrian path has had 31 other cases against her in Rock Island County, dating back to 1994. Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, is being held on $2-million bond on 10 charges, surrounding her...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to police, one person is injured after a shooting at Castlewood Apartments. The Davenport Police Department responded about 3:39 p.m. Tuesday to Castlewood Apartments for a reported shooting, Major Bladel told TV6. According to a press release, officers found a 26-year-old man with a serious...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 19-year-old died Sunday afternoon after a shooting in Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Police Department. At about 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, officers were alerted to a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of 15th Street. When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital.
The man accused in a fatal hit and run in La Salle has been indicted along with posting bond. A grand jury in La Salle County Tuesday indicted 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez of Streator on the felony charge of failing to report an accident involving a death. He's accused of hitting 45-year-old Carl Telford of La Salle with his Cadillac Escalade back on Sunday, May 8th while Telford rode his bike on Route 351 on the south end of La Salle. Telford later died at a hospital from his injuries.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Another man is in the hospital after a second recent shooting at a Davenport apartment complex on Tuesday. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 3:39 p.m. on May 24, police responded to Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive after reports of shots fired and a gunshot victim.
Monmouth police are seeking information about a shooting Monday that killed a Milan man. Police responded to the 300 block of South Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, was found at the scene and transported to OSF Holy Family Medical in Monmouth, where he later died.
In a weekly newsletter, the Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent addressed the recent issues happening at Bettendorf Middle School among students. According to our news partner Local 4 News, at a recent Bettendorf school board meeting, teachers and parents were claiming that poorly behaved students were taking over Bettendorf Middle School. They expressed their anger during the Bettendorf School Board meeting back on May 12.
The woman who allegedly drove her SUV over the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian path early Sunday morning, killing one person and injuring two others, faces 10 charges in Rock Island County court. Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, knowingly drove her Cadillac Escalade on the pedestrian path, striking and...
ALEDO, Ill. — The 30th Annual Rhubarb Festival comes June 3-4 to historic downtown Aledo. The two-day celebration honors the ruby red stalks you know and love, with handmade creations ranging from pies to soda pop. Thousands of rhubarb lovers will flock the first Friday and Saturday of June...
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Some of the best live music in our entire region during the summer months is enjoyed during the free Sunday night concerts at Wiley Park in Galva, Illinois. The famous Levitt AMP Galva Music Series kicks off for the 2022 season over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend....
