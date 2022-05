DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County school district is under fire after students allege unfair policies that discriminate against pro LGBTIQA+ students and faculty. In a statement posted on Central Bucks School District’s website, the superintendent himself acknowledged that “our schools are at the epicenter of the cultural and political divide happening nationally.” Last week, students reached out to Eyewitness News asking to help set the record straight on several key disputes. Central Bucks Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh defended the actions of his school district against allegations of discrimination against pro-LGBTIQA+ students and faculty. First, students allege a beloved Lenape Middle School teacher was...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO