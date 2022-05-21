ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, WA

Warriors Start Fast, Will Play at State For First Time Since 2000

By Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ein79_0flaora000
Rochester pitcher Layna Demers (center) celebrates with teammates after an out against Aberdeen in the 2A District 4 playoffs May 20 at Rec Park.

At Rec Park

WARRIORS 10, BOBCATS 4

Aberdeen 000 002 2 — 4 6 3

Rochester 600 301 X — 10 10 3

ABD Pitching — Camp 6 IP, 10 hits, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Highlights — Yakovich 1-4, 2 RBIs;

ROCH Pitching — Escott 4 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, BB, K; L. Demers 3 IP, 5 hits, 4 R, 4 K; Highlights — Byrd 1-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Stull 1-4, 2 RBIs; M. Fluetsch 2-4, 2 runs;

After qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2000 last season, but being unable to make the trip to Selah because of the COVID-19 shortened rules, Rochester made sure to leave no doubt Friday at Recreation Park in a winner-to-state, loser-out contest against Aberdeen.

Playing against their league rivals in a third-place contest in the 2A District 4 tournament, the Warriors put six runs on the board in the first and never looked back in a 10-4 victory over the Bobcats.

After qualifying for state last spring, the Warriors finally get to make the coveted trip to Selah as one of the top-16 squads in the state next weekend.

“The second I stepped into the batting cages at 6 a.m. before the season started I said, ‘We have one goal. We all have the same goal here,’ and that was to get to the state tournament,” Warriors coach Joni Lancaster said. “And we did. Put in the work, and we made it.”

It’s the Warriors' second-ever trip to the state tournament after earning a fourth-place finish in the 2000 season, years before most Warriors on the roster were even born.

Rochester managed to get past R.A. Long before a defeat to Tumwater in the district semifinals Thursday night, and brought its bats right out of the gate in the first inning of its game against the Bobcats.

The Warriors batted around against Aberdeen starter Lilly Camp, with Jessa Lenzi, Kassidy Byrd, Roisin Stull, and Sadie Knutson all knocking in runs in the first to take a commanding 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Though the Bobcats threatened with four runs in the final two innings, the damage had already been done, and the Warriors walked off the field with more games left to play next weekend.

“We jumped on her early,” Lancaster said of the Warriors’ performance against Camp. “She’s a good pitcher, she has a lot of speed. We’ve been gearing up for that all week, we knew what she was coming with right off the bat and we just jumped on it.”

All the while, the Warriors had a strong day in the circle, especially from starter Lakota Escott. The senior threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a batter in a dominant performance. Layna Demers relieved Escott for three innings, giving up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

“She did a great job, we’ve been focusing on getting her spins going, because when she can get those going as a lefty, she’s almost untouchable,” Lancaster said. “She was feeling it, she wanted the ball in her hands as a senior so we gave it to her.”

Now the Warriors will await their postseason fate, when the WIAA seeding committees decide who will play who in Selah next Friday and Saturday.

For a squad that hasn’t played in Selah of late, and will be making their first trip in awhile, Lancaster says the focus won’t change when they arrive.

“Anything can happen there, it’s the best 16 teams in the state,” she said. “Weird things can happen. We’ve just got to come ready to go and expect to battle every single game. One at a time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily

Huskey’s sixth inning homer forces winner-take-all regional final

Trailing 1-0 against Texas heading into the sixth inning, the No. 13th-seed Washington softball team needed a spark to keep its season alive. After UW fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, the pressure was on the top of the Huskies’ lineup to respond.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Fifth inning controversy proves difference in season-ending loss

Four innings into the second game of Sunday’s NCAA Regional final between the No. 13 seed Washington softball team and Texas, the nightcap was following an eerily similar script as the matinée. Two fifth-year senior pitchers battled it out in the circle for the second straight game, and...
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Instant Reaction: Washington Lands Freakishly Fast First 2025 Recruit

It appears that the University of Washington’s recruiting has woken up from its 2021 slumber, landing speedy receiver LaMason Waller III from Hesperia, California. As an 8th grader, the new UW commit ran a 4.4 forty-yard dash and 10.92 one hundred meters–13 years old. So when we’re talking...
HESPERIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Selah, WA
City
Rochester, WA
Rochester, WA
Sports
northwestprimetime.com

A New Chapter for Margaret Larson

Since this article appeared on the cover of our September/October 2021 edition, Margaret Larson has been a regular columnist with Northwest Prime Time. Thank you, Margaret!. Most people in the Seattle area are familiar with Margaret Larson as the face of KING 5’s New Day Northwest, a position she held for ten years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#The Warriors#Bobcats 4 Aberdeen
MyNorthwest.com

Sullivan: What to do with West Seattle’s Fauntleroy ferry terminal?

It’s time to end the chaos in West Seattle, and I’m not talking about the closed high bridge. I’m talking about the Fauntleroy ferry terminal. The old terminal needs to go. “It has timber pilings that need to be replaced,” the Washington State Ferries’ Hadley Rodero said. “It is not built to current seismic standards, and it’s also a really small dock. The dock holds 80 cars. The ferries that serve that route carry 124 cars.”
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Washington state fights Tacoma therapist over conversion therapy

Lawyers with the Washington Attorney General’s office are in federal court defending the state's ban on conversion therapy. A lawyer for a Tacoma therapist and Washington state attorneys argued their case in front of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last Tuesday, May 17. A panel of the 9th...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 11 and 41

Property values in Seattle area reach 'unprecedented' level

(The Center Square) – COVID-19, inflation and other factors have led to property values in parts of Seattle to increase 19.42% in the past year. King County Assessor John Wilson and his office have gathered information to come up with these statistics. The parts of Seattle that are seeing double digit spikes are in what Wilson calls the “silicon forest,” where big tech companies are driving the markets up.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Girl, 2, Drowns at Southwest Washington Park

A 2-year-old Battle Ground girl drowned Saturday evening at Lewisville Regional Park after she wandered away from her family. Emily Moffatt described her niece, Georgia Paige Jones, who went by Georgie, as “a ray of sunshine” who always had a big smile on her face. “She was a...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
atomic-ranch.com

5 Beautiful Mid Century Modern Churches in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is well-known as a hotspot for Mid Century Modern architecture. While the area’s Rummer houses receive a lot of attention, this region is home to many other striking examples of mid century architecture. Among them are an abundance of churches. Many of these beautiful houses of...
RELIGION
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
373
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy