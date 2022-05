MADISON - Final plans are in motion for the Enjoy Illinois 300, the first NASCAR Cup Series race ever held at World Wide Technology Raceway. "It's going well; it's really coming together," said Curtis Francois, the track's owner and CEO. "We've been working very hard since September for this June 5 date. At this point we're really concentrating on wrapping up all the improvements, and now starting to implement the operations plan. "It's great to see how this entire community is rallying around this event," he said. "There's a lot of great people here working on making sure that on race day we represent the region well."

