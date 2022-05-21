ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Yellowjackets softball advances to state final

By Nick Proto
WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -After dishing out two close calls against Hartsville, the North Augusta Yellowjackets softball team is headed to their state championship in 11 years. A pitchers duel in game won, the Yellowjacket’s Katelyn Cochran had 14 strikeouts. Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston put up 8. “I...

