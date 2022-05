Wheeling, W. Va. - After an extensive coaching search, the Wheeling University Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Anna Kowalska as the new Head Women's Basketball Coach on Monday. She becomes the 13th Head Coach in program history and takes over a Wheeling team that made it to the Quarterfinals of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs last season. Kowalska brings with her 10 years of college basketball coaching experience as well as experience playing at the Division I Junior College and NCAA Division I level, where she won All-American and All-Academic honors during her time.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO