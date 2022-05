PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The conversations at dinner tables everywhere have a common theme lately: the rising cost of everything. It's a challenge at any stage of life, but for families in the so-called "sandwich generation," it's especially frustrating. "We've never been through anything like this," said Michelle Paulina. She and her husband David are among those in the demographic, the generation in their 40s and 50s caught in the middle of aging parents and college-bound or grown children. They are saving for their future, their kids' college education and everyday needs. They know having a plan is more...

