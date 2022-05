SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The chance for showers and light rain will continue across the eastern half of the region through Monday morning before we start to see the rain move off to the east. Along and east of I-29, we’ll still see a chance for some of the rain to continue this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have cloudy conditions in the east with clearing conditions out west. With the clouds in the eastern part of the region, we’ll be stuck in the 50s for highs. Out west where we’ll see clearing conditions and sunshine, we’ll have highs in the 60s and 70s.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO