Natural Light Wants To Give You Free Beer On Memorial Day, But There's A Catch

We've been enjoying pickles far before the idea of a refrigerator was ever conceived. According to PBS' "The History Kitchen," pickles are a cross-cultural, globe-trotting method of food preservation dating all the way to 2030 BC. As a way to stretch out food supplies through cold winters or a long journey at sea, pickling is simply the method of sealing vegetables in a brine made of vinegar, water, and salt. Today, we continue to pickle less out of a need to store foodstuffs for a brutal snowstorm, and more from how pickling changes the texture, smell, and flavor of fruits and vegetables. A pickled cucumber has a snap and a crunch on the outside, but with a flesh that is soft, pliable, and deeply infused with added herbs and spices like dill. Change the brine to something sweeter, and you've got ingredients for homemade relish.
