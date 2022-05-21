ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater's Avery Boyce qualifies for state finals in pole vault; Cardinals girls finish 13th, boys finish 15th at regionals

By Troy Tennyson, The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago

PORTAGE — Portage Central’s McCamely Field was home to one of the biggest meets of the year for the Coldwater Cardinals as teams from across the region made the trip to compete in the MHSAA Division One Regional 03 Tournament Friday night.

Coldwater came away from the day with a single state finals qualifier as senior Avery Boyce punched her return ticket to the MHSAA Division One State Finals with her third place finish in the pole vault. Normally it would only be the top two finishers of each event that would advance to the state finals however the MHSAA set a series of additional qualifying marks that if met would punch an athletes ticket to the state meet. Boyce earned her trip to the state finals thanks to her additional qualifying standard mark of 10 feet, 3 inches, a personal best vault. The top five vaulters in the event earned a spot at the state meet after clearing the minimum height of 10 feet, 3 inches, with Brooke Bowers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central winning the regional gold with a vault of 12 feet, 1 inch.

Points and medals were awarded for a top eight finishes in the the regional and a handful of Cardinals earned that distinction.

As has been the case all season long Coldwater had a solid outing in the field events, led by freshman Elli Foley who brought home a pair of medals, taking fourth place in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 7.75 inches while also finishing in sixth place in the discus with a throw of 105 feet, 10 inches. Foley just missed qualifying for the state meet in the shot put as the additional qualifying distance was set at 36 feet, 6 inches, meaning the talented Cardinal freshman was less than a foot from the mark. For reference the discus qualifying mark was set this year at 114 feet, 0 inches.

Senior Anna DeMeester also joined her freshman teammate with a spot on the podium in the shot put, taking seventh place with a throw of 33 feet, 11.25 inches. DeMeester also finished in fourteenth place in the discus with a throw of 33 feet, 11.25 inches.

In the long jump pit it was senior Sarah Forrister also just missing qualifying for the state meet, finishing in sixth place with a jump of 16 feet, 4 inches. The state qualifying mark for the long jump was set this year at 16 feet, 9 inches, meaning Forrister missed booking her trip to the state finals by just five inches. Forrister also finished in thirteenth place in the pole vault with a vault of 8 feet, 9 inches.

Also earning a spot on the podium for the Cardinal field events was sophomore Jaelah Sloan who finished in the medals with a seventh place finish in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches. The state meet qualifying mark for the high jump was set at 5 feet, 2 inches for the 2022 season.

Rounding out the Coldwater scoring effort was the 800 meter relay team of Jatziri Martinez, Jaelah Sloan, Anna DeMeester and Sarah Forrister who finished in eighth place in a time of 1 minute, 52.38 seconds.

In the team portion of the regional the Lady Cardinals finished in thirteenth place overall with a team score of 21.5 points. The team from East Kentwood took home the D1 Regional Championship with a score of 120 points. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central finished with runner-up honors with 74 points while Portage Central was close behind at 71 points.

In the boys portion of the regional tournament the Coldwater Cardinals finished in fifteenth place with a score of nine points. East Kentwood completed the sweep, also bringing home the championship of the boys regional with a score of 139 points. Caledonia finished in second place with a score of 93 points followed by Battle Creek Lakeview in third place with 83 points.

Coldwater had a pair of athletes earn a spot on the podium at the regional event, paced by sophomore Zach Coffing who finished in fourth place in the shot put with a personal best throw of 47 feet, 3.25 inches. Coffing proved to be another Cardinal athlete just missing a chance to compete at the state finals as the qualifying mark was set this year at 48 feet, 6 inches. Coffing also finished in twenty-second place in the discus with a throw of 105 feet, 6 inches.

Coldwater’s other spot on the podium went to junior Hunter Munson who finished in fifth place in the pole vault with a vault of 12 feet, 9 inches. Munson also just missed state meet qualification as the standard set for the 2022 season was 13 feet, 3 inches.

Two other Cardinals just missed spots on the podium at the regional meet with a top 10 finish as Myron Lafty finished in ninth place in the 800 meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 3.41 seconds while teammate Steven Covell earned a top 10 finish in the 400 in a time of 52.84 seconds, a personal record.

While Boyce prepares for the MHSAA State Finals to be held June 4 at Rockford High School, there is still a little business to be taken care of by the Cardinal team as the program will next see action on Tuesday when they travel to the grounds of Albion College to compete in the Interstate 8 League Championship with field events beginning at 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Coldwater's Avery Boyce qualifies for state finals in pole vault; Cardinals girls finish 13th, boys finish 15th at regionals

