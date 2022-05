Walter was CEO and founder of Tensor Engineering of Indian Harbour Beach and a true patriot who felt called to give back to those who sacrificed for our country. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Walter J. Gatti was larger than life. Words cannot do justice to the remarkable legacy he leaves after 88 years on Earth. Walter was born August 6, 1933, in New York City, and died April 25, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida, after a short illness.

