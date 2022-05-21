High school athletes from the Valley competing in lacrosse for Rockingham Mud Dogs

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After years of rehearsing and perfecting their skills, the Luray High School Concert Band has become Virginia’s newest Virginia Honor Band. It’s a first for Luray High School and even a first for Page County. To achieve the honor, you have to get a superior rating in both marching band and concert band assessments. It’s a huge accomplishment for the school, especially because of the impact the coronavirus had on students. “I can still vividly relive honestly both of the moments when we got the superior rating in marching band as well as concert band. It was really surreal. It was kind of a culmination of many many years of practice and pushing, not just the students but myself,” said Jake Schupner, the band director at Luray High School. A few seniors in the band say they are so proud to have been a part of something so special. “It’s a huge honor because we have been going for this for the past 6 years to get superior in marching band assessment. Finally getting the title means so much because we are such a huge family,” said Lacey Taylor, a senior at Luray High. “I really want to impress the audience and really bring the show to them. I don’t really care about anyone else I just want the audience to more or less see that wow they are really doing something with this and they are taking it somewhere,” said Zachary Petefish, a senior at Luray High. The backbone of the group, Jake Schupner, says the honor was a long time coming and he is so incredibly proud of the group. “I always tell the kids it’s not just what you learn about music, it’s also about the process and developing yourself as a musician and a person. It is always incredible for me to step back and see the evolution of each person individually from the beginning of their high school career to the end. Reaching this milestone for us was particularly for this group really really big,” said Schupner. Since receiving the honor, Schupner says he has seen a massive increase in interest in joining the band. Mr. Shupner, the concert band and boosters plan to participate in outreach in Page County elementary and middle schools to encourage students to develop an interest in music.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO