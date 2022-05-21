ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

High school athletes from the Valley competing in lacrosse for Rockingham Mud Dogs

By TJ Eck
WHSV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lacrosse is not a commonly played high school sport in the Shenandoah Valley but a local club is giving athletes a chance to play. The boys high school team...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Stephanie Flamini named Bridgewater head women’s basketball coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, Bridgewater College announced that Stephanie Flamini will be the new head coach of the women’s basketball program. Flamini spent 18 seasons leading Guilford women’s basketball, where she amassed a 287-171 record and established herself as the winningest head coach in program history. Flamini coached the Quakers to three ODAC titles and six ODAC Championship finals.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Reifsnider transferring to UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball star Travis Reifsnider is transferring to UVA. Reifsnider made the announcement with a post on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The Richmond, Virginia native recently finished a stellar season for the Dukes. Reifsnider tied for the CAA lead...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Former CAA Commissioner Addresses 2022 Student-Athlete of the Week Honorees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Commissioner Tom Yeager attended the 2022 Student-Athlete of the Week Banquet, where he shared his experience with graduating seniors. Yeager was selected as the first commissioner of the CAA in 1985. Under his leadership, the conference saw 19 national team champions...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, VA
County
Rockingham County, VA
City
Broadway, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
Rockingham County, VA
Sports
City
Stuarts Draft, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WHSV

MRL 2022 Summer Reading Program geared toward all ages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to americanlibrariesmagazine.org, children should read four to five books each summer to avoid a loss in reading achievement, also known as the ‘summer slide.’. Massanutten Regional Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program themed ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ is geared toward all ages, as staff say even...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Ben's Evening Forecast 5/22/2022

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After years of rehearsing and perfecting their skills, the Luray High School Concert Band has become Virginia’s newest Virginia Honor Band. It’s a first for Luray High School and even a first for Page County. To achieve the honor, you have to get a superior rating in both marching band and concert band assessments. It’s a huge accomplishment for the school, especially because of the impact the coronavirus had on students. “I can still vividly relive honestly both of the moments when we got the superior rating in marching band as well as concert band. It was really surreal. It was kind of a culmination of many many years of practice and pushing, not just the students but myself,” said Jake Schupner, the band director at Luray High School. A few seniors in the band say they are so proud to have been a part of something so special. “It’s a huge honor because we have been going for this for the past 6 years to get superior in marching band assessment. Finally getting the title means so much because we are such a huge family,” said Lacey Taylor, a senior at Luray High. “I really want to impress the audience and really bring the show to them. I don’t really care about anyone else I just want the audience to more or less see that wow they are really doing something with this and they are taking it somewhere,” said Zachary Petefish, a senior at Luray High. The backbone of the group, Jake Schupner, says the honor was a long time coming and he is so incredibly proud of the group. “I always tell the kids it’s not just what you learn about music, it’s also about the process and developing yourself as a musician and a person. It is always incredible for me to step back and see the evolution of each person individually from the beginning of their high school career to the end. Reaching this milestone for us was particularly for this group really really big,” said Schupner. Since receiving the honor, Schupner says he has seen a massive increase in interest in joining the band. Mr. Shupner, the concert band and boosters plan to participate in outreach in Page County elementary and middle schools to encourage students to develop an interest in music.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Lacey Spring ES receives grant for outdoor classroom

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fitted with its own wind turbine and using vegetables from the school garden for lunches, Lacey Spring Elementary School focuses heavily on a hands-on curriculum for its students. Last week, the school announced it will receive grant funding to construct an outdoor classroom. “Especially coming out...
LACEY SPRING, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse Players#Highschoolsports#Rockingham Mud Dogs#Buffalo Gap
WHSV

Central Shenandoah Health District anticipates surge in COVID-19 cases into summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is preparing for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to surge in the coming weeks. As of May 19, Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro are all experiencing high community levels according to the CDC. The COVID-19 Community Level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Millions planning to get married in 2022, Shenandoah Valley wedding planner weighs in

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to The Wedding Report, 2.47 million weddings are expected to happen in 2022. If you are planning on getting married in the Shenandoah Valley, Laura Smith has been planning weddings for six years and says weddings happening now are a mix of those newly engaged and those who have waited since the start of the pandemic to tie the knot.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WHSV

Crews to start bridge rehabilitation projects across Harrisonburg Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews will soon begin improvement projects on four bridges in Harrisonburg as part of rehabilitation projects. Bridge repairs will begin Thursday, March 26, on West Rock Street near North Liberty Street. Improvements will then continue on South Liberty Street between Route 33 and Water Street, North...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Farm Ministry delivers cheese to Hope Distributed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Farm Ministry teamed up with Rockingham Cooperative to deliver pallets of cheese to Hope Distributed supporting counties, including Rockingham, Augusta, Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, and Warren. Monday’s distribution will push them past the milestone of providing over 525,000 meals and distributing over $760,000 worth of cheese....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Small earthquake reported in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Fluvanna County early Monday morning. The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 24.8 miles southeast of Charlottesville and 32.5 miles west and northwest of Short Pump. The earthquake was recorded just after 8:15 a.m. in the...
WHSV

Airbnbs bring business to Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Airbnb ownership and revenue have been on the rise in rural areas since the start of the pandemic. ”67% of these surveyed guests in Virginia reported that they would not have visited the neighborhood they stayed in if they did not book through Airbnb,” Haven Thorn, communications manager for Airbnb, said.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Massanutten Resort announces return of ValleyFest

MASANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort recently announced the return of its annual ValleyFest Beer & Wine Festival which will take place Saturday, May 28 from noon to 6:30 p.m. The festival is open to the local community and will feature a day full of live music, local beer and wine options, food and art vendors, and more.
MASSANUTTEN, VA
WHSV

Weyers Cave crash cleared

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - As of 5:58 p.m., VDOT says this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 236.9 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. No lanes are closed. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

HFD gives tips on safe grilling ahead of Memorial Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Memorial Day right around the corner, there will be lots of outdoor gatherings, and plenty of food being prepared on the grill. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department say the holiday kicks off the season most common for grill fires and injuries. Keeping your grill...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy