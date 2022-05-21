ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

EMU baseball star Lee transferring to join JMU

By TJ Eck
WHSV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University star Jaylon Lee is heading the NCAA Division I level for his final season of college baseball. Lee announced last Saturday that he is transferring to James Madison for his final season of eligibility:. “Going into...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Reifsnider transferring to UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball star Travis Reifsnider is transferring to UVA. Reifsnider made the announcement with a post on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The Richmond, Virginia native recently finished a stellar season for the Dukes. Reifsnider tied for the CAA lead...
HARRISONBURG, VA
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Adds ANOTHER Transfer

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia landed its second transfer of the day when Wesley McCormick announced his commitment to the Mountaineers. McCormick, a defensive back who has one year of eligibility remaining, missed most of the 2021 season due to injury, but he was a two-year starter at James Madison University.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHSV

Stephanie Flamini named Bridgewater head women’s basketball coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, Bridgewater College announced that Stephanie Flamini will be the new head coach of the women’s basketball program. Flamini spent 18 seasons leading Guilford women’s basketball, where she amassed a 287-171 record and established herself as the winningest head coach in program history. Flamini coached the Quakers to three ODAC titles and six ODAC Championship finals.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia’s Brunelle signs with Hook Sports Marketing

Virginia women’s basketball student-athlete Sam Brunelle has signed an exclusive representation agreement with Hook Sports Marketing, a Charlottesville-based firm. HSM will represent Brunelle in all Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. “We are thrilled to represent Sam and are looking forward to creating NIL partnership opportunities on her behalf,” said...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Harrisonburg, VA
College Sports
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Woodstock, VA
WHSV

Former CAA Commissioner Addresses 2022 Student-Athlete of the Week Honorees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Commissioner Tom Yeager attended the 2022 Student-Athlete of the Week Banquet, where he shared his experience with graduating seniors. Yeager was selected as the first commissioner of the CAA in 1985. Under his leadership, the conference saw 19 national team champions...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Ben's Evening Forecast 5/22/2022

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After years of rehearsing and perfecting their skills, the Luray High School Concert Band has become Virginia’s newest Virginia Honor Band. It’s a first for Luray High School and even a first for Page County. To achieve the honor, you have to get a superior rating in both marching band and concert band assessments. It’s a huge accomplishment for the school, especially because of the impact the coronavirus had on students. “I can still vividly relive honestly both of the moments when we got the superior rating in marching band as well as concert band. It was really surreal. It was kind of a culmination of many many years of practice and pushing, not just the students but myself,” said Jake Schupner, the band director at Luray High School. A few seniors in the band say they are so proud to have been a part of something so special. “It’s a huge honor because we have been going for this for the past 6 years to get superior in marching band assessment. Finally getting the title means so much because we are such a huge family,” said Lacey Taylor, a senior at Luray High. “I really want to impress the audience and really bring the show to them. I don’t really care about anyone else I just want the audience to more or less see that wow they are really doing something with this and they are taking it somewhere,” said Zachary Petefish, a senior at Luray High. The backbone of the group, Jake Schupner, says the honor was a long time coming and he is so incredibly proud of the group. “I always tell the kids it’s not just what you learn about music, it’s also about the process and developing yourself as a musician and a person. It is always incredible for me to step back and see the evolution of each person individually from the beginning of their high school career to the end. Reaching this milestone for us was particularly for this group really really big,” said Schupner. Since receiving the honor, Schupner says he has seen a massive increase in interest in joining the band. Mr. Shupner, the concert band and boosters plan to participate in outreach in Page County elementary and middle schools to encourage students to develop an interest in music.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Video violence: Albemarle High School fights exposed

Despite lies from Albemarle County Schools’ administration denying violence taking place in their facilities, occasionally video evidence substantiates the frequent claims. This fight, captured on May 23, 2022 at Albemarle High School, is purportedly one of three similar events that took place there on that date.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
WHSV

Central Shenandoah Health District anticipates surge in COVID-19 cases into summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is preparing for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to surge in the coming weeks. As of May 19, Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro are all experiencing high community levels according to the CDC. The COVID-19 Community Level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Emu#Jmu#Mennonite University#The Ncaa Division#Ncaa Division Iii#Vbl
theriver953.com

USGS records an earthquake in Virginia

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake Mon. May 23 at 8:15 a.m.. The quake struck in Fluvanna County with the nearest populated area of Columbia a little over a mile and a half away from the epicenter. Columbia is approximately 25 miles from Charlottesville. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

MRL 2022 Summer Reading Program geared toward all ages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to americanlibrariesmagazine.org, children should read four to five books each summer to avoid a loss in reading achievement, also known as the ‘summer slide.’. Massanutten Regional Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program themed ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ is geared toward all ages, as staff say even...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Virginia State Police trooper has been found not guilty on multiple charges. Derrick Thompson was charged last year with three felonies, including rape. After a trial last week, a Charlotte County jury acquitted him of all charges. He was previously assigned to the Area...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
vnexplorer.net

Virginia board is set to return names of the Confederate generals Stonewall Jackson, Turner Ashby and Robert E Lee to two schools after they were changed during George Floyd protests

A Virginia school board is considering restoring names of schools that had originally been named for Confederate generals Shenandoah County School Board in 2020 voted to change Stonewall Jackson High School to Mountain View and Ashby-Lee Elementary School to Honey RunVocal opposition came from community members and alumni with more than 4,000 people signing a petition to switch the names back This time, the board has now decided to poll constituents on whether the names should be changed back with the next board meeting set for June 9.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Visitation suspended at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In-person and video visitation continue to be suspended at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. The Virginia Department of Corrections says this is due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Online, VADOC is reporting 76 current cases of the virus among inmates at that facility. There are...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Millions planning to get married in 2022, Shenandoah Valley wedding planner weighs in

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to The Wedding Report, 2.47 million weddings are expected to happen in 2022. If you are planning on getting married in the Shenandoah Valley, Laura Smith has been planning weddings for six years and says weddings happening now are a mix of those newly engaged and those who have waited since the start of the pandemic to tie the knot.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
virginiamercury.com

Shenandoah considers restoring Confederate school names and more Va. headlines

• The Shenandoah County School Board is considering restoring Confederate school names it dropped in 2020.—NBC News. • Attorney General Jason Miyares is asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to unseal records related to a judge who formerly led the Virginia Parole Board. Miyares says the Virginia State Police are assisting in his investigation of the board.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy