San Carlos Park, FL

Multiple people and animals saved from house fire in San Carlos Park

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Three people, including 2 children, and five animals were saved from a house fire Friday night in San Carlos Park.

The fire started at approximately 6:02 p.m. at the 8000 block of Matanzas Rd., according to San Carlos Park Fire.

Fire crews arrived to the scene to discover heavy smoke from the side of the duplex. The fire was confined to a bedroom, however, smoke damage occurred throughout the residence.

Rescue crews were able to save all the occupants including: one man, two children, two dogs, two cats, and a bearded dragon.

The man was treated for minor injuries by Lee County EMS (LCEMS). The children and animals were all safely removed from the home with no apparent injuries, according to San Carlos Park Fire.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), LCEMS, and Estero Fire responded to the scene as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

ABC7 Fort Myers

