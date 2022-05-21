ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Van Etten Performs “Mistakes” on Colbert: Watch

By Allison Hussey
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sharon Van Etten closed out the week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Friday night (May 20), performing “Mistakes” from her latest album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. Watch it happen below. We’ve Been Going...

Rina Sawayama Performs “This Hell” on Fallon: Watch

Rina Sawayama stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night (May 19), performing her new single “This Hell.” She released the song earlier this week as the lead track to her next album Hold the Girl. Watch her play “This Hell” below. Hold the...
Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
Watch Gregg Allman play an absolute classic as Cher vogues years before Madonna

"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.
What's the greatest guitar album of the 60s?

Attention all guitarists! Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. In the coming days, we’ll be focusing on every decade from the 70s through to the 2010s. But first, we go way back in time to the 60s. There are countless classics...
Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
Eva Green says Johnny Depp will emerge from Amber Heard trial ‘with his wonderful heart revealed to the world’

Eva Green has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.The actor, who appeared alongside Depp in 2012’s Dark Shadows, shared an image to Instagram of the two of them together on the red carpet.“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family ,” she wrote in the caption.Other stars who have expressed their support for Depp include his Before Night Falls co-star Javier Bardem, and his Edward...
SNL Couldn’t Be Bothered

Playing a prince tasked with choosing a bride from among three princesses on Saturday Night Live last night, Mikey Day asked a question that turned out to define the episode well: “Okay, is that it?” He raised the inquiry in a sketch poking fun at the rule of three in folklore. His options included a beautiful princess and a smart princess, which meant that something had to have been wrong with the third princess. The prince kept waiting for some unexpected twist, but each princess kept her answers brief—and bland—in the buildup to the quick prop gag that concluded the scene. The colorless bit highlighted SNL’s recent difficulty with developing memorable sociocultural comedy alongside timelier fare.
Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
Kevin Bacon pays tribute to ‘Tremors’ co-star Fred Ward

Kevin Bacon paid tribute to his “Tremors” co-star, Fred Ward, who died on Sunday at the age of 79. “So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” Bacon tweeted. “I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace, Fred.” The pair struck up an unlikely friendship while starring in the 1990 cult classic together. The film follows two handymen who decide to leave the town of Perfection, Nev., but stumble upon the dead body of a friend. They soon find that strange underground creatures are killing people. In an interview with Esquire last May, Bacon said “Tremors” was the only film he was ever interested in doing a sequel to. “It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all,” he told the magazine. Bacon said at the time he “would still love to do it” if the opportunity presented itself. Ward’s rep Ron Hofmann told The Post his cause of death would not be revealed at this time.
