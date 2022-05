Attending book events has become one of my favorite activities this year, and Boswell Books never disappoints. This week Thursday, the bookstore is co-hosting an event with the Elm Grove Women’s Club to bring New York Times Best-Selling author Emma Straub to talk about her new book, This Time Tomorrow, that came out last week. I’m really looking forward to going! I love hearing from authors about the books they worked so hard on, and it’s always special to meet them afterwards and have them sign a copy of their book. Tickets for the event are $28 and include the book, which will be distributed at the event.

