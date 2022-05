A rollover crash Saturday afternoon southeast of Beatrice left a 17-year-old dead and an 18-year-old with serious injuries. According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, a 2003 Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed near South 36th and Locust roads just before 6 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and rolled. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

GAGE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO