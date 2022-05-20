ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

It’s Friday, and Missoula County employees are working hard for you! Meet Amy McGhee, Chief Deputy Clerk of District Court

missoulacounty.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI joined the County in 2014, where I worked as a temp in Human Resources and soon transitioned to the County Attorney’s Office. I quickly realized my calling of working in the justice system and fell in love with my newfound career. Over the last eight...

www.missoulacounty.us

Comments / 0

Related
missoulacounty.us

Missoula County Weekly: May 23-27

Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you signed up to receive e-notifications at missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up to date on public meetings, county projects and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would like to receive the e-notifications, you can sign up for them here: https://www.missoulacounty.us/news/e-notification and choose “Weekly Newsletter” as one of your preferences. If there’s something you’d like to know more about, feel free to contact us at communicationsadministration@missoulacounty.us.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
missoulacounty.us

Elections Office Encourages Polling Place Voters to Prepare for Primary, Provides Voter Education Opportunities

The Missoula County Elections Office encourages registered voters who have not opted to receive their ballots in the mail to confirm their polling place location ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, June 7. Voters can do this online at www.MyVoterPageMT.com. Twenty-seven polling places will be open across Missoula County...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Driver arrested following pursuit with law enforcement in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A driver was arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement in Missoula Tuesday morning. The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook officers tried to stop a Dodge Ram 1500, but the driver did not pull over and led officers on a chase. Other responding...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Voting Advice As Montana Primary Election Approaches

In an all-out effort to make sure Missoula residents have the correct information to cast their ballots, County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman spoke to KGVO News on Tuesday to provide some last minute guidance on voting for the primary election on June 3. “The best tool for voters to know...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
KBZK News

Philipsburg residents told to conserve water

PHILIPSBURG - On Monday morning, Philipsburg City officials asked residents to conserve water due to a pipeline issue. According to a social media post, the town is at risk of losing water within a 10-hour period. Anyone needing drinking water can obtain it at the Downtown Fire Hall, the new Fire Hall, or Town Hall. Individuals needing assistance with obtaining drinking water can contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-859-3251 or Town Hall at 406-859-3821.
PHILIPSBURG, MT
explorebigsky.com

Arson suspect held on $1M bond for 2021 Flathead Lake area fires

LAKE COUNTY – Craig Allen McCrea of Ronan has been charged with felony arson and is being held on $1 million bond for starting fires with a torch that led to three blazes last summer, including one that destroyed more than a dozen homes near Flathead Lake, according to the Lake County Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Authorities seek man suspected of distributing anti-Semitic flyers

BUTTE - The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department needs your help tracking down a man, who is suspected of distributed anti-Semitic flyers. The flyer pictured above is one of many found recently by people living in the Upper and Lower Westside area. Sheriff Ed Lester told Montana Right Now that...
BUTTE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Attorneys#Chief Deputy#District Court#Human Resources#Court Administrator For#Justice Court#Clerk Of Court
montanarightnow.com

Woman wanted in Butte for 10th DUI arrested in Texas — for DUI

Anne Palmersheim already had nine DUI convictions when she allegedly swerved down a street in Butte at a high speed, drove through a detached garage and rammed a parked pickup into a house on North Main Street. That was nearly 20 months ago. She disappeared before lab results came back...
BUTTE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Inmate Attacks Cellmate Over a Missing Tablet

On May 20, 2022, Missoula County Detention Officers responded to a report of a disturbance inside one of the cells. When Detention Officers responded, they opened the cell door and observed 36-year-old Douglas Skoczek and another male standing a few feet away from each other. An officer placed handcuffs on the other male and escorted him to the Medical Unit. Officers noted that the male had a gash on his right hand, scratches on his neck and left ear, and an eye injury.
MISSOULA, MT
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County. Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims. A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified. Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
LIBBY, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested in Lincoln Co. homicide, attempted homicide

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect accused of killing one man and injuring a woman in the Alexander Creek Campground north of Libby around 2:47 p.m. on Saturday. Lincoln County officials arrested the suspect, Garry Douglas Seaman on Sunday around 10 a.m. near his home...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
KPAX

UPDATE: Man reported missing from Frenchtown area found safe

UPDATE: The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that John Crepeau has been located and is safe. No further details were provided. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating 44-year-old John Crepeau, last seen on Monday in the Frenchtown area.
FRENCHTOWN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Woman Caught Driving Drunk With Children in the Car

On May 22, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on patrol when she was dispatched to the area of North Reserve Street for a report of a suspected driver under the influence. The caller reported to dispatch that she saw the suspect at dinner drinking at least three alcoholic beverages with her two minor children present.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Coram Post Office to Close this Summer

For the last four decades, Kim Pinter and her husband have lived in the remote Bad Rock Canyon seven miles west of Glacier National Park and about two-and-a-half miles into the woods off U.S. Highway 2. Besides a few bars, a gas station and a post office, there are few...
CORAM, MT
montanarightnow.com

Sheriff seeking info on statue stolen from KT's Hayloft Saloon

LOLO, Mont. - Sheriff's deputies are seeking information on a wooden statue that was stolen from KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo May 15. A Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said the stolen statue is the Lady in the Beer Glass. MCSO said the suspects were believed to...
LOLO, MT
mtpr.org

Ronan man charged with arson in connection with Boulder 2700 fire

A Lake County man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Boulder 2700 fire that burned down more than a dozen homes on the east side of Flathead Lake last year. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charged Craig Allen McCrea of Ronan with starting the Boulder 2700 fire. McCrea was alleged to have intentionally started two other fires near Polson. He has been charged with three felony counts of arson.
RONAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Only minor injuries were reported in a high-speed accident on Highway 93 Sunday

WHITEFISH, Mont. - One person is walking away with only minor injuries after they were involved in a high-speed accident. Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 reports they responded to the high-speed accident on Highway 93 Sunday morning. A single occupant had to be extracted from the passenger vehicle involved and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy