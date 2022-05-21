Snow totals: See how much snow fell in your city

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Colorado was hit with a late spring snowstorm that began Friday and continued into Saturday.

The most snow piled up in the mountains and foothills, as well as the Palmer Divide, according to the National Weather Service .

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals reported to the NWS as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday:

Air Force Academy: 13 inches

Allenspark: 12 inches

Alma: 17 inches

Arvada: 8.1 inches

Aspen Park: 15.5 inches

Aspen Springs: 18.5 inches

Aurora: 7 inches

Bailey: 12.7 inches

Bennett: 4.5 inches

Bergen Park: 12 inches

Berthoud: 2.7 inches

Berthoud Pass: 15.6 inches

Bellvue: 1.1 inches

Beulah: 13.5 inches

Black Hawk: 11 inches

Black Forest: 16 inches

Blende: 10 inches

Blue River: 15.6 inches

Blue Valley: 20.2 inches

Boulder: 8.3 inches

Brainard Lake: 10.8 inches

Breckenridge: 18.6 inches

Brookvale: 11.5 inches

Broomfield: 5.2 inches

Buckley Air Force Base: 5 inches

Byers: 5 inches

Cameron Pass: 12 inches

Campion: 2 inches

Cañon City: 10 inches

Carter Lake: 5.7 inches

Cascade: 14 inches

Castle Pines: 9.3 inches

Castle Rock: 14.5 inches

Castlewood Canyon: 17 inches

Cedar Point: 10.8 inches

Cheesman Reservoir: 10 inches

Cherry Creek Reservoir: 5 inches

Cherry Hills Village: 5 inches

Colorado Springs: 12 inches

Columbine: 7 inches

Commerce City: 2.5 inches

Conifer: 13.5 inches

Cope: 2.1 inches

Copper Mountain: 16.8 inches

Crescent Village: 13 inches

Cripple Creek: 20 inches

Crook: 8 inches

Denver International Airport: 2.3 inches

Downieville: 12 inches

Echo Lake: 21.6 inches

Edgewater: 3.5 inches

Elbert: 15 inches

Eleven Mile Canyon Reservoir: 15 inches

Elkdale: 6.6 inches

Elizabeth: 14 inches

Englewood: 2.3 inches

Erie: 3.9 inches

Estes Park: 14 inches

Evergreen: 10.3 inches

Federal Heights: 6.2 inches

Firestone: 1 inch

Florissant: 7 inches

Floyd Hill: 24 inches

Fountain: 10 inches

Foxfield: 6.1 inches

Franktown: 9 inches

Fraser: 4 inches

Frisco: 9.2 inches

Genesee: 10.6 inches

Genoa: 10.3 inches

Georgetown: 11.3 inches

Glendevey: 12 inches

Golden: 14.5 inches

Gore Pass: 5.7 inches

Gould: 22.8 inches

Grand Lake: 11 inches

Grant: 10.5 inches

Greenland: 17.5 inches

Greenwood Village: 5 inches

Hahn’s Peak: 6 inches

Heeney: 8.2 inches

Highlands Ranch: 8.5 inches

Horsetooth Mountain: 1.4 inches

Howard: 28.5 inches

Hugo: 8 inches

Hygiene: 4 inches

Idaho Springs: 20.2 inches

Jamestown: 12.1 inches

Karval: 2 inches

Kassler: 16.4 inches

Ken Caryl: 17.7 inches

Kiowa: 14 inches

Kinikinik: 6.2 inches

Kittredge: 12.1 inches

Kremmling: 8 inches

Lafayette: 5.5 inches

Lakewood: 7 inches

Larkspur: 6 inches

Leadville: 9.8 inches

Limon: 7.2 inches

Littleton: 4.3 inches

Lochbuie: 1 inch

Lone Tree: 9.2 inches

Longs Peak: 15.6 inches

Longmont: 5 inches

Louisville: 6.5 inches

Loveland: 0.5 inches

Loveland Pass: 14.4 inches

Lyons: 9.5 inches

Manitou Springs: 9 inches

Marshall: 8.1 inches

Mead: 0.8 inches

Meeker: 5.5 inches

Monument: 16 inches

Morrison: 8 inches

Mount Audubon: 15.6 inches

Mount Zirkel: 9.6 inches

Mountain View: 4 inches

Nederland: 15.5 inches

Niwot: 3.7 inches

Northglenn: 4.1 inches

Oak Creek: 5.5 inches

Palmer Lake: 19 inches

Parker: 6.1 inches

Parshall: 6.3 inches

Penrose: 9 inches

Perry Park: 20 inches

Pennock Pass: 0.6 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 10 inches

Phippsburg: 5 inches

Pinecliffe: 13.7 inches

The Pinery: 8.5 inches

Pinewood Springs: 9.6 inches

Piñon: 5.5 inches

Pleasant View: 6 inches

Ponderosa Park: 13 inches

Pueblo: 6.8 inches

Pueblo West: 7.5 inches

Rand: 14.4 inches

Rocky Flats: 10 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 2 inches

Rollinsville: 14.1 inches

Rosita: 13.8 inches

Salida: 9 inches

San Isabel: 11 inches

Sawpit: 1.9 inches

Shadow Mountain: 17.5 inches

Shaffers Crossing: 6 inches

Sheridan: 6 inches

Simla: 11.9 inches

Silverthorne: 4.8 inches

Spanish Peaks: 12 inches

Spicer: 4.8 inches

St. Mary’s Glacier: 18 inches

Steamboat Springs: 6 inches

Strasburg: 2.3 inches

Sunshine: 13.5 inches

Superior: 5.8 inches

Tabernash: 5.5 inches

Thornton: 1.6 inches

Tincup: 6 inches

Todd Creek: 2 inches

Toponas: 2.5 inches

Virginia Dale: 3.4 inches

Walden: 6.1 inches

Walsenburg: 12 inches

Ward: 16.8 inches

Westcliffe: 10 inches

Westminster: 5 inches

Wetmore: 13 inches

Wheat Ridge: 6.3 inches

White Ranch Park: 16 inches

Williams Fork Reservoir: 2.5 inches

Wilkerson Pass: 16.3 inches

Winter Park: 7.3 inches

Woodland Park: 16 inches

Woodrow: 1 inch

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.

