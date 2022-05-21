ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Snow totals: See how much snow fell in your city

By Morgan Whitley, Lanie Lee Cook, Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Colorado was hit with a late spring snowstorm that began Friday and continued into Saturday.

The most snow piled up in the mountains and foothills, as well as the Palmer Divide, according to the National Weather Service .

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals reported to the NWS as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday:

  • Air Force Academy: 13 inches
  • Allenspark: 12 inches
  • Alma: 17 inches
  • Arvada: 8.1 inches
  • Aspen Park: 15.5 inches
  • Aspen Springs: 18.5 inches
  • Aurora: 7 inches
  • Bailey: 12.7 inches
  • Bennett: 4.5 inches
  • Bergen Park: 12 inches
  • Berthoud: 2.7 inches
  • Berthoud Pass: 15.6 inches
  • Bellvue: 1.1 inches
  • Beulah: 13.5 inches
  • Black Hawk: 11 inches
  • Black Forest: 16 inches
  • Blende: 10 inches
  • Blue River: 15.6 inches
  • Blue Valley: 20.2 inches
  • Boulder: 8.3 inches
  • Brainard Lake: 10.8 inches
  • Breckenridge: 18.6 inches
  • Brookvale: 11.5 inches
  • Broomfield: 5.2 inches
  • Buckley Air Force Base: 5 inches
  • Byers: 5 inches
  • Cameron Pass: 12 inches
  • Campion: 2 inches
  • Cañon City: 10 inches
  • Carter Lake: 5.7 inches
  • Cascade: 14 inches
  • Castle Pines: 9.3 inches
  • Castle Rock: 14.5 inches
  • Castlewood Canyon: 17 inches
  • Cedar Point: 10.8 inches
  • Cheesman Reservoir: 10 inches
  • Cherry Creek Reservoir: 5 inches
  • Cherry Hills Village: 5 inches
  • Colorado Springs: 12 inches
  • Columbine: 7 inches
  • Commerce City: 2.5 inches
  • Conifer: 13.5 inches
  • Cope: 2.1 inches
  • Copper Mountain: 16.8 inches
  • Crescent Village: 13 inches
  • Cripple Creek: 20 inches
  • Crook: 8 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 2.3 inches
  • Downieville: 12 inches
  • Echo Lake: 21.6 inches
  • Edgewater: 3.5 inches
  • Elbert: 15 inches
  • Eleven Mile Canyon Reservoir: 15 inches
  • Elkdale: 6.6 inches
  • Elizabeth: 14 inches
  • Englewood: 2.3 inches
  • Erie: 3.9 inches
  • Estes Park: 14 inches
  • Evergreen: 10.3 inches
  • Federal Heights: 6.2 inches
  • Firestone: 1 inch
  • Florissant: 7 inches
  • Floyd Hill: 24 inches
  • Fountain: 10 inches
  • Foxfield: 6.1 inches
  • Franktown: 9 inches
  • Fraser: 4 inches
  • Frisco: 9.2 inches
  • Genesee: 10.6 inches
  • Genoa: 10.3 inches
  • Georgetown: 11.3 inches
  • Glendevey: 12 inches
  • Golden: 14.5 inches
  • Gore Pass: 5.7 inches
  • Gould: 22.8 inches
  • Grand Lake: 11 inches
  • Grant: 10.5 inches
  • Greenland: 17.5 inches
  • Greenwood Village: 5 inches
  • Hahn’s Peak: 6 inches
  • Heeney: 8.2 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 8.5 inches
  • Horsetooth Mountain: 1.4 inches
  • Howard: 28.5 inches
  • Hugo: 8 inches
  • Hygiene: 4 inches
  • Idaho Springs: 20.2 inches
  • Jamestown: 12.1 inches
  • Karval: 2 inches
  • Kassler: 16.4 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 17.7 inches
  • Kiowa: 14 inches
  • Kinikinik: 6.2 inches
  • Kittredge: 12.1 inches
  • Kremmling: 8 inches
  • Lafayette: 5.5 inches
  • Lakewood: 7 inches
  • Larkspur: 6 inches
  • Leadville: 9.8 inches
  • Limon: 7.2 inches
  • Littleton: 4.3 inches
  • Lochbuie: 1 inch
  • Lone Tree: 9.2 inches
  • Longs Peak: 15.6 inches
  • Longmont: 5 inches
  • Louisville: 6.5 inches
  • Loveland: 0.5 inches
  • Loveland Pass: 14.4 inches
  • Lyons: 9.5 inches
  • Manitou Springs: 9 inches
  • Marshall: 8.1 inches
  • Mead: 0.8 inches
  • Meeker: 5.5 inches
  • Monument: 16 inches
  • Morrison: 8 inches
  • Mount Audubon: 15.6 inches
  • Mount Zirkel: 9.6 inches
  • Mountain View: 4 inches
  • Nederland: 15.5 inches
  • Niwot: 3.7 inches
  • Northglenn: 4.1 inches
  • Oak Creek: 5.5 inches
  • Palmer Lake: 19 inches
  • Parker: 6.1 inches
  • Parshall: 6.3 inches
  • Penrose: 9 inches
  • Perry Park: 20 inches
  • Pennock Pass: 0.6 inches
  • Peterson Air Force Base: 10 inches
  • Phippsburg: 5 inches
  • Pinecliffe: 13.7 inches
  • The Pinery: 8.5 inches
  • Pinewood Springs: 9.6 inches
  • Piñon: 5.5 inches
  • Pleasant View: 6 inches
  • Ponderosa Park: 13 inches
  • Pueblo: 6.8 inches
  • Pueblo West: 7.5 inches
  • Rand: 14.4 inches
  • Rocky Flats: 10 inches
  • Red Feather Lakes: 2 inches
  • Rollinsville: 14.1 inches
  • Rosita: 13.8 inches
  • Salida: 9 inches
  • San Isabel: 11 inches
  • Sawpit: 1.9 inches
  • Shadow Mountain: 17.5 inches
  • Shaffers Crossing: 6 inches
  • Sheridan: 6 inches
  • Simla: 11.9 inches
  • Silverthorne: 4.8 inches
  • Spanish Peaks: 12 inches
  • Spicer: 4.8 inches
  • St. Mary’s Glacier: 18 inches
  • Steamboat Springs: 6 inches
  • Strasburg: 2.3 inches
  • Sunshine: 13.5 inches
  • Superior: 5.8 inches
  • Tabernash: 5.5 inches
  • Thornton: 1.6 inches
  • Tincup: 6 inches
  • Todd Creek: 2 inches
  • Toponas: 2.5 inches
  • Virginia Dale: 3.4 inches
  • Walden: 6.1 inches
  • Walsenburg: 12 inches
  • Ward: 16.8 inches
  • Westcliffe: 10 inches
  • Westminster: 5 inches
  • Wetmore: 13 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 6.3 inches
  • White Ranch Park: 16 inches
  • Williams Fork Reservoir: 2.5 inches
  • Wilkerson Pass: 16.3 inches
  • Winter Park: 7.3 inches
  • Woodland Park: 16 inches
  • Woodrow: 1 inch

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.

Full Pinpoint Weather coverage

On TV and online, the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest forecast for Denver and Colorado . Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in. Stay tuned to FOX31 and Channel 2 for live team coverage throughout the storm.

Do you have questions about this late-season winter storm? The Pinpoint Meteorologist Team holds frequent Ask a Met segments on FOX31 NOW .

You can submit a question during our live broadcasts, or on Twitter using #AskAMet. Another way to ask your questions is by emailing askamet@kdvr.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 13

bounty hunter
4d ago

10 inches of wet cement snow here on the level. may get a hay crop yet but sure need about another 6 inches of precipitation. but thank goodness we got something. hay fields were starting to look like pictures from the dust bowl days.

Reply(1)
4
1FstGPa
4d ago

Wet snow, dogs with medium to long hair & a clean house just don't mix.

Reply
5
