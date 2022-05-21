Snow totals: See how much snow fell in your city
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Colorado was hit with a late spring snowstorm that began Friday and continued into Saturday.
The most snow piled up in the mountains and foothills, as well as the Palmer Divide, according to the National Weather Service .
Here is a look at preliminary snow totals reported to the NWS as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday:
- Air Force Academy: 13 inches
- Allenspark: 12 inches
- Alma: 17 inches
- Arvada: 8.1 inches
- Aspen Park: 15.5 inches
- Aspen Springs: 18.5 inches
- Aurora: 7 inches
- Bailey: 12.7 inches
- Bennett: 4.5 inches
- Bergen Park: 12 inches
- Berthoud: 2.7 inches
- Berthoud Pass: 15.6 inches
- Bellvue: 1.1 inches
- Beulah: 13.5 inches
- Black Hawk: 11 inches
- Black Forest: 16 inches
- Blende: 10 inches
- Blue River: 15.6 inches
- Blue Valley: 20.2 inches
- Boulder: 8.3 inches
- Brainard Lake: 10.8 inches
- Breckenridge: 18.6 inches
- Brookvale: 11.5 inches
- Broomfield: 5.2 inches
- Buckley Air Force Base: 5 inches
- Byers: 5 inches
- Cameron Pass: 12 inches
- Campion: 2 inches
- Cañon City: 10 inches
- Carter Lake: 5.7 inches
- Cascade: 14 inches
- Castle Pines: 9.3 inches
- Castle Rock: 14.5 inches
- Castlewood Canyon: 17 inches
- Cedar Point: 10.8 inches
- Cheesman Reservoir: 10 inches
- Cherry Creek Reservoir: 5 inches
- Cherry Hills Village: 5 inches
- Colorado Springs: 12 inches
- Columbine: 7 inches
- Commerce City: 2.5 inches
- Conifer: 13.5 inches
- Cope: 2.1 inches
- Copper Mountain: 16.8 inches
- Crescent Village: 13 inches
- Cripple Creek: 20 inches
- Crook: 8 inches
- Denver International Airport: 2.3 inches
- Downieville: 12 inches
- Echo Lake: 21.6 inches
- Edgewater: 3.5 inches
- Elbert: 15 inches
- Eleven Mile Canyon Reservoir: 15 inches
- Elkdale: 6.6 inches
- Elizabeth: 14 inches
- Englewood: 2.3 inches
- Erie: 3.9 inches
- Estes Park: 14 inches
- Evergreen: 10.3 inches
- Federal Heights: 6.2 inches
- Firestone: 1 inch
- Florissant: 7 inches
- Floyd Hill: 24 inches
- Fountain: 10 inches
- Foxfield: 6.1 inches
- Franktown: 9 inches
- Fraser: 4 inches
- Frisco: 9.2 inches
- Genesee: 10.6 inches
- Genoa: 10.3 inches
- Georgetown: 11.3 inches
- Glendevey: 12 inches
- Golden: 14.5 inches
- Gore Pass: 5.7 inches
- Gould: 22.8 inches
- Grand Lake: 11 inches
- Grant: 10.5 inches
- Greenland: 17.5 inches
- Greenwood Village: 5 inches
- Hahn’s Peak: 6 inches
- Heeney: 8.2 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 8.5 inches
- Horsetooth Mountain: 1.4 inches
- Howard: 28.5 inches
- Hugo: 8 inches
- Hygiene: 4 inches
- Idaho Springs: 20.2 inches
- Jamestown: 12.1 inches
- Karval: 2 inches
- Kassler: 16.4 inches
- Ken Caryl: 17.7 inches
- Kiowa: 14 inches
- Kinikinik: 6.2 inches
- Kittredge: 12.1 inches
- Kremmling: 8 inches
- Lafayette: 5.5 inches
- Lakewood: 7 inches
- Larkspur: 6 inches
- Leadville: 9.8 inches
- Limon: 7.2 inches
- Littleton: 4.3 inches
- Lochbuie: 1 inch
- Lone Tree: 9.2 inches
- Longs Peak: 15.6 inches
- Longmont: 5 inches
- Louisville: 6.5 inches
- Loveland: 0.5 inches
- Loveland Pass: 14.4 inches
- Lyons: 9.5 inches
- Manitou Springs: 9 inches
- Marshall: 8.1 inches
- Mead: 0.8 inches
- Meeker: 5.5 inches
- Monument: 16 inches
- Morrison: 8 inches
- Mount Audubon: 15.6 inches
- Mount Zirkel: 9.6 inches
- Mountain View: 4 inches
- Nederland: 15.5 inches
- Niwot: 3.7 inches
- Northglenn: 4.1 inches
- Oak Creek: 5.5 inches
- Palmer Lake: 19 inches
- Parker: 6.1 inches
- Parshall: 6.3 inches
- Penrose: 9 inches
- Perry Park: 20 inches
- Pennock Pass: 0.6 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 10 inches
- Phippsburg: 5 inches
- Pinecliffe: 13.7 inches
- The Pinery: 8.5 inches
- Pinewood Springs: 9.6 inches
- Piñon: 5.5 inches
- Pleasant View: 6 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 13 inches
- Pueblo: 6.8 inches
- Pueblo West: 7.5 inches
- Rand: 14.4 inches
- Rocky Flats: 10 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 2 inches
- Rollinsville: 14.1 inches
- Rosita: 13.8 inches
- Salida: 9 inches
- San Isabel: 11 inches
- Sawpit: 1.9 inches
- Shadow Mountain: 17.5 inches
- Shaffers Crossing: 6 inches
- Sheridan: 6 inches
- Simla: 11.9 inches
- Silverthorne: 4.8 inches
- Spanish Peaks: 12 inches
- Spicer: 4.8 inches
- St. Mary’s Glacier: 18 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 6 inches
- Strasburg: 2.3 inches
- Sunshine: 13.5 inches
- Superior: 5.8 inches
- Tabernash: 5.5 inches
- Thornton: 1.6 inches
- Tincup: 6 inches
- Todd Creek: 2 inches
- Toponas: 2.5 inches
- Virginia Dale: 3.4 inches
- Walden: 6.1 inches
- Walsenburg: 12 inches
- Ward: 16.8 inches
- Westcliffe: 10 inches
- Westminster: 5 inches
- Wetmore: 13 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 6.3 inches
- White Ranch Park: 16 inches
- Williams Fork Reservoir: 2.5 inches
- Wilkerson Pass: 16.3 inches
- Winter Park: 7.3 inches
- Woodland Park: 16 inches
- Woodrow: 1 inch
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.
