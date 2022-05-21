ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowder forces must-win for host Delgado as NJCAA South Central District Championships roll on

By Aaron S. Lee
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Delgado surrendered two one-run leads in the nightcap doubleheader on Day One of the NJCAA South Central District Championships at Kirsch-Rooney on Friday.

After sending No. 7-seed Eastern Oklahoma State College packing 4-3 in the double-elimination bracket, the Dolphins could not hang a loss on No. 5 Crowder College, who had already handed the Mountaineers the first of their two fateful losses on the day.

With the defeat, Delgado must now take two straight from Crowder with the first of two possible match-ups starting on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Delgado led Crowder, 1-0, after three and a half innings, but a wild pitch that stuck in the backstop padding ultimately led to a two-run fourth for the Roughriders from Neosho, Mo.

“We had some misfortune,” Coach Scheuermann told WGNO Sports after the loss. “The inning they scored the two runs in, the ball sticks in the pads. I’ve been here 32 years and I’ve seen maybe one ball stick in that pad.

“It is what it is,” he continued. “The bottom line is you have to hits when it counts. [JT] Singletary got the big hit to put us ahead, but other than that, we didn’t really compete at the plate very well.”

