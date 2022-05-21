ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

‘This does not feel safe’: Inspectors shut down plastic surgery clinics

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORAL, Fla. – A new body-worn camera video obtained by Local 10 News shows the moments inspectors with the city of Doral had to shut down a cosmetic surgery clinic in early March. “You’re operating without a certificate of use and occupancy. I have to shut you down....

Click10.com

New report shows how COVID-19 affected birth rates in 2021

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A report released on Tuesday shows the United States birth rate increased slightly in 2021 but remains well below pre-pandemic levels. The report showed 86,000 fewer births in 2021 than in 2019. The slight one-percent increase last year from 2020 was likely the result of...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MONKEY POX SOUTH FLORIDA: Health Officials Investigate Possible Local Case

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health in Broward County is investigating what is described as a ”presumptive” case of Monkey Pox. Health officials released the following statement just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022: “The Florida Department of […] The article MONKEY POX SOUTH FLORIDA: Health Officials Investigate Possible Local Case appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade County pays $4 million for care of girl with severed spine

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County has agreed to pay a record $4 million for the care of a girl whose spinal cord was severed in a crash with a police cruiser. As Hurricane Matthew approached nearly six years ago, Miami-Dade police K-9 officer Daniel Escarra was speeding into the intersection of Northwest 57th Avenue and West Flagler Street while it had non-working stoplights, the Miami Herald reports.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward expands emergency rental assistance program

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County renters in need of help with unpaid rent and utilities can now apply for help. The county has received an additional $22 million for its emergency rental assistance program. The program will provide eligible households with up to 18 months of rent and utility assistance, if criteria are met.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

NCI study examines ethnicity and cancer mortality

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Cancer death rates among Black Americans are on the decline, but remain higher than other racial and ethnic groups. Researchers at the National Cancer Institute believe that the overall drop in mortality from cancer could be due to improved access to screening, earlier detection, advances in treatment and behavioral changes such as declines in smoking.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Coral Gables resident says city’s automatic license plate recognition cameras are a constitutional violation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When Raul Mas drives around his hometown of Coral Gables, he knows he’s being watched and recorded. “These cameras operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year day or night,” Mas said. “It doesn’t matter and those images are being stored for three years.” He’s talking about the ALPR or Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras. There are 14 stationary, three portable and two mounted in patrol cars in Coral Gables. “I don’t have any criminal background, criminal record. That I know of, I’m not under any criminal suspicious. Yet, the government knows where I am,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

State of the housing market: Sales slump, interest rates high, but home prices keep rising

South Florida’s housing prices soared to new heights and rent rose as the region deals with low inventory. However, rising interest rates are starting to have an effect on buyer demand. Here is the latest on the South Florida real estate market. Housing prices jump, but sales plummet Housing prices rose more than 10% in South Florida compared to the year before, according to the latest numbers ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tri-Rail trains to resume service Wednesday after system outage, agency says

Tri-Rail trains will resume normal service Wednesday, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority announced, after resolution of a system outage that caused major delays on Tuesday. “A signal issue” with the dispatch system stopped all traffic on the tracks, Victor Garcia, director of public affairs for Tri-Rail, said in an email. The system went down about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. South ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HUGE COVID SPIKE IN FLORIDA, PALM BEACH COUNTY

POSITIVITY RATE JUMPS. PALM BEACH COUNTY SECOND HIGHEST IN FLORIDA. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID-19 case count in Florida just jumped by near record levels, as the positivity rate statewide, and in Palm Beach County, is soaring. The Florida Department of Health, […] The article HUGE COVID SPIKE IN FLORIDA, PALM BEACH COUNTY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Politics
Click10.com

Officials: Florida panther killed

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 17th panther death recorded this year. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Wildlife officials say the remains of the 5-month-old female panther were found Monday on private property in northeast Naples in Collier County.
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

Report: Three Americans Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Bahamas Resort

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Americans who died at a resort in the Bahamas earlier this month were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Bahamian news reports. Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida were found dead inside their villas at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma Island on May 6th. Chiarella’s wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital for treatment. The autopsy and toxicology reports are expected to be released soon, according to the newspapers. The night before their deaths, the Phillips complained they were feeling ill and were treated at a local medical facility. The next morning, police say Michael Phillips was found slumped against a wall in his villa. Robbie Phillips was on their bed. Both showed signs of convulsion. Minutes earlier, police had found Vincent Chiarella dead on the floor of his villa. Donna Chiarella was experiencing severe swelling and paralysis. Samples taken from the couples’ rooms were analyzed to determine what may have led to their deaths. A lab in Philadelphia assisted with toxicological examinations in conjunction with Bahamian pathologists.
MIAMI, FL

