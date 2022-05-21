‘This does not feel safe’: Inspectors shut down plastic surgery clinics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Americans who died at a resort in the Bahamas earlier this month were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Bahamian news reports. Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida were found dead inside their villas at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma Island on May 6th. Chiarella’s wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital for treatment. The autopsy and toxicology reports are expected to be released soon, according to the newspapers. The night before their deaths, the Phillips complained they were feeling ill and were treated at a local medical facility. The next morning, police say Michael Phillips was found slumped against a wall in his villa. Robbie Phillips was on their bed. Both showed signs of convulsion. Minutes earlier, police had found Vincent Chiarella dead on the floor of his villa. Donna Chiarella was experiencing severe swelling and paralysis. Samples taken from the couples’ rooms were analyzed to determine what may have led to their deaths. A lab in Philadelphia assisted with toxicological examinations in conjunction with Bahamian pathologists.

