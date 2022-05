Sixteen teams have clinched their spots in the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament. The games are won, the matchups are set. A total of FIVE teams pulled off upset wins, taking down seeded teams on the road to punch their tickets to the Super Regionals. #2 Florida State, #6 Alabama, #11 Tennessee, #13 Washington, and #15 Missouri all went down in the regional round – upended by Mississippi State, Stanford, Oregon State, Texas, and Arizona, respectively.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO