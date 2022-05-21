CDC warns about monkeypox

While people around western Washington are still dealing with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants people to be on alert for another virus, monkeypox.

Health officials believe it could spread around the U.S.

Only a single case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the U.S. thus far.

The person who was infected is a man who recently traveled to Canada, and the CDC expects to see more cases soon.

Monkeypox is a rare virus usually seen in central and west Africa.

Doctors said it usually spreads from scratches or bites from wild animals.

In the past week, people who have never traveled to Africa have been infected, and doctors are working to figure out if it is transmitted sexually.

Mostly young men from Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden and Canada have been infected.

On Friday, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia all confirmed their first few cases.

Doctors said the virus usually starts with flu symptoms and progresses to a rash with bumps on the face and body.

The CDC said smallpox vaccines have been used to protect against monkeypox because both viruses are related.

However, the vaccine has not been widely used since 1972, when smallpox was eradicated.

