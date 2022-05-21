Hernandez ready for fresh start

Thirty graduating seniors from area high schools have been selected to receive scholarships through the 2022 Port of Brownsville Scholarship program. The 30 students each will be awarded $1,000 upon enrollment in a college, university or technical school. The winners were chosen based on academic performance, community involvement, extracurricular activity and work experience, plus student-penned essays submitted as part of the scholarship application, said the port. The students are from 15 public and private high schools in the Brownsville/Los Fresnos area.

