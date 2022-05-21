Community members attend Paso Robles Rally Against Hate

Central coast residents gathered in Paso Robles Friday night for a rally against hate.

The rally was hosted by the Paso People's Action group and was held at the Paso Robles Downtown Park.

In an Instagram post, organizers invited people to rally against hate, gun violence, and white supremacy, bringing attention to recent acts of violence against Black and Asian communities.

"We're tired of seeing names in headlines of people getting attacked or killed in the name of white supremacy and other acts of racism and hate, and we're sick of it. We just want to show support for our community members of color," said Shannon Gonzalez, the event organizer.

The rally was peaceful for its entire duration.