ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hilton’s fireworks display gets the green light

By Manolo Morales
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsemN_0flaU7zz00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all systems go for the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Friday night fireworks show. The popular attraction is set to return within the next few weeks.

It became a tradition for over two decades but was abruptly silenced in March 2020 because of the pandemic. The resort along with Hawaii Explosives & Pyrotechnics have been granted the permits to bring it back.

“They do a good job over here, we enjoy the fireworks. Sometimes we help them out, let them use our canoes to put the fireworks on and go in the pond,” said Sam Rodrigues, a Kaneohe resident.

“Yeah, I would love to see it back, I’d love to see it. Who doesn’t love the fireworks right? Everybody loves the fireworks display so yeah, I’d love to see it back here,” said Todd Stevenson, a Canadian visitor.

Apparently, not everybody loves the fireworks. During a hearing at the Board of Land and Natural Resources, there was testimony against bringing it back.

“The chemicals themselves that are fired, shutting off the beaches and — particularly from my side — the effect on animals. Animals are very very afraid of fireworks,” said Suzanne Case, a member of the BLNR.

Case was one of two board members who voted against it. But in the end board members were willing to bring the tradition back with a five to two vote.

A spokesperson for Hilton said the company is still trying to decide when exactly it will return, but it will be soon. She said it also has not been determined if it will be done every week.

The permit is good for a year. Case said by then it might be time to reconsider continuing the tradition.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“What is the benefit? what kind of experience do we want our visitors to have here? Is it something sort of glossy Hollywood or do you want to watch a quiet sunset and enjoy the peace and quiet?” said Case.

Comments / 3

Related
KHON2

Virtual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii continues to unite the community

The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony brings together the community, with the intention and spirit of connecting people through shared experiences. In support of the community’s collective efforts to emerge as safely as possible from the pandemic, this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii will not be held at Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day. However, alternate activities will be hosted, which includes an interactive experience on the Shinnyo-en Hawaii temple grounds, and a live internet and TV broadcast on KHON2.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
City
Kaneohe, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Green Light#Chemicals#Hilton#Canadian#Blnr
GOBankingRates

Most Expensive Things To Do in Hawaii

Hawaii gives Americans the chance to visit a tropical island paradise in the South Pacific without ever having to leave U.S. soil -- except, of course, for the 2,000 or so miles that you spend in the...
honolulumagazine.com

Temari Hawaiʻi Celebrates 43 Years of Preserving Handmade Asian and Pacific Art Forms

Temari Hawaiʻi is an arts organization driven by a shared, universal passion to learn, create, and connect. Founded 43 years ago in Honolulu, Temari Hawaiʻi focuses on handmade Asian and Pacific arts, exploring their origins, discovering their foundations, and evolving techniques. We strive to provide an environment where everyone feels welcome and has an opportunity to connect with traditional crafts and explore exciting forms of art.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KHON2

List: Summer 2022 programs for children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When children are off for the summer there are several programs they can get involved with to keep them active. Here are some programs open for summer 2022. Hawaiʻi State Public Library System’s Summer Reading Challenge – StatewideJune 5 to July 30There are both in-person and virtual opportunities. The goal for each […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pandemic modeling group predicts Hawaii’s COVID surge to peak in June

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s COVID numbers are continuing to climb and expected to peak sometime next month, a new forecast predicts. In its latest report, the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Group said there would be a lot of cases, but hospitalizations weren’t expected to be as high as prior waves.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

5 Reasons to Get Excited About Poke Fest Presented by Fresh Island Fish

The best way to start your three-day weekend: Creative and brand new poke creations from 17 local spots. And that’s just what event-goers will find at Frolic Hawai‘i’s Poke Fest taking place this Saturday, May 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. Here are five reasons why we’re got our chopsticks in hand.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Kupuna Caregiver: Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii volunteer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “I just felt called to do it,” says Jo DesMarets. For the past ten years, Jo DesMarets has volunteered at the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. “It’s this...
HAWAII STATE
mediafeed.org

This is the best place to visit on Maui. Here’s why

Are you one of the about three million people visiting Maui this year? Whether you’re staying in nearby Wailea or just starting your Hawaii travel planning, this guide of things to do in Kihei Maui is for you!. We’ve been to Maui multiple times, and on a group trip,...
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Kuʻikahi Village’s plans for 202 workforce homes in Wailuku moves ahead

Kuʻikahi Village Project, which aims to build 202 workforce housing units on about 15 acres in Wailuku, cleared a significant hurdle recently. Developed by Alaula Builders, Kuʻikahi Village calls for a variety of residences, including multifamily, duplex, townhome, live-work, tiny home and single-family units. Residences will go toward families earning between 60% and 140% of the Area Median Income.
WAILUKU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy